“Death of a Unicorn” is a new A24 movie with a premise that’s sure to make viewers laugh. Its star-studded cast and fantastical plot line make the thinly veiled social commentary all the better. The horror movie follows father-daughter duo Ridley (Jenna Ortega) and Elliot Kintner (Paul Rudd), who embark on a road trip to take in the sights of Canada. But instead of reconnecting with corny road trip activities, they get into a heap of trouble. To their surprise, they accidentally hit a unicorn with their rental car. Shortly afterwards, the two take the injured animal to a lavish retreat owned by Elliot’s millionaire boss.

But Elliot’s boss Odell Leopold (Richard E. Grant) has no intention of saving the animal and instead seeks to profit off of harvesting the species. Things take a big, dangerous turn when the group realizes the consequences of their actions. They discover just how magical the creatures are (but no spoilers), much to their detriment. This dark comedy film offers a satirical social commentary on greed. It also showcases the natural beauty of the “Death of a Unicorn” filming location. The on-screen setting is a wilderness retreat estate in the Canadian Rockies so, naturally, it is stunning. But viewers may be surprised to discover the one location where filming was done. Here’s what we know about the breathtaking landscape that set the scene for a unicorn sighting.

Hungary

Key Scenes: The entire film was captured in Hungary. Although, sources confirm that the production team utilized no particular estate. Per FGN, “Hungary boasts centuries-old buildings, ancient castles and stunning natural backdrops. The film utilizes these features to create a setting that feels both magical and slightly ominous.” So while fans may not be able to spot the Leopold estate, Hungary offers a lot of natural beauty to traverse.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Hungary is during the fall or spring seasons; these times of year boast the best weather. Travelers can expect fewer crowds and lower prices compared to the summer, which is the most popular tourism season.

Transportation Options: To really take in all the sights in Hungary, travelers can use a pretty dependable transportation system. If visitors are in major cities like Budapest, they can expect an extensive public transportation system. This includes buses, trams, railways and the metro. Outside of central areas, the Hungarian State Railways (MÁV) and the VOLÁNBUSZ (a coach company) are the best ways to travel long distances.

This satirical movie was filmed entirely in Hungary, but many digital effects went into its production, as reported by Mashable. So, the filming location took a bit of a backseat as the practical and digital effects took extensive work. The site notes, “Wētā Workshop developed early unicorn concepts for the film, then Zoic Studios designed the creatures and completed the film’s digital effects. For shooting, Budapest-based special effects studio Filmefex built many practical puppets.” A lot of hard work and dedication went into the movie before filming to keep the process as seamless as possible.

In Hungary, there is such beautiful scenery, which means the filmmakers got lucky. Capturing the lush greenery (and what travelers may notice resembles the popular Danube River) was easy compared to creature building. Creating realistic unicorns was a big deal for the whole production team, but the natural environment helped too. The surrounding nature and its animal inhabitants were actually an inspiration for the movie’s unicorns.

As writer and director ​​Alex Scharfman tells Mashable, “[We were] trying to pull from nature as much as possible so that it didn’t feel like we were just creating a monster in a lab, but rather it felt like something you believed could exist.” So the unbelievably realistic (and digitally enhanced) puppets’ designs were inspired by real animals. For example, features from horses and wolves found throughout Hungary were implemented. Illustrations from the Middle Ages were also used for reference. They helped producers to create a unicorn that looked like it belonged in the eerie Hungarian forests. And for interested travelers, there is no (real life) Leopold family retreat in Hungary. So, it is safe to presume that the filming location was also created digitally. Yet, travelers have plenty of opportunities to curate a luxury trip for themselves.

Things to Do: The cast and crew of this eccentric film definitely made their way to the iconic city of Budapest during filming, which is a must-see in Hungary. The grand Danube River can be viewed from the central areas of Budapest, but there are also various boat tours to check out. For travelers who love a good walk and free excursion, the river can be viewed from Széchenyi Lánchíd. This large bridge is a landmark of the city, so it is located in a walkable area with popular stops along the way.

Where to Eat: Budapest has plenty of upscale restaurants to visit such as Hungarikum Bisztro, which is a highly rated eatery serving European and Hungarian family recipes. For a more casual and affordable option, Bamba Marha Burger Bar Bazilika is a well-liked fast service spot.

Where to Stay: The Park Plaza Budapest is a central accommodation option with a riverside promenade. Alternatively, Anabelle B&B is a charming option in downtown Budapest that is ideal for higher budgets. For budget travelers, the a&o Hostel Budapest City is another choice with a good location.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the budget for ‘Death of a Unicorn’?

Per The Numbers, the A24 film had a production budget of $15,000,000. During opening weekend, Death of a Unicorn made $5,787,425.

Is ‘Death of a Unicorn’ based on a book?

While there is a 1970 novel by Peter Dickinson titled “Death of a Unicorn,” this is not what inspired the Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega-led film. Rather, it’s an original story by Alex Scharfman (also known for “Resurrection” and “The Witch”).