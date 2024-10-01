Responses to a Redditor’s recent question in a travel forum have provided a treasure trove of traveler-approved countries with the best food.

In late September, an online user asked where others have traveled and loved “every single dish” they tasted. The poster noted their favorite was Qatar. They described two of the Middle Eastern country’s dishes — one savory and one sweet — that happily satisfied their tastebuds. The Redditor then summarized their foodie experience in Qatar by saying, “Every meal felt like a new discovery, and the mix of traditional flavors with modern twists made the food scene unforgettable!”

The post acquired over 1000 comments in less than 48 hours. While so many countries were named dropped, a few stood out as places where foodies truly enjoyed every meal.

Which Countries Were Named Most As Those With The Best Food?

For many, Mexico is genuinely beloved as a foodie’s paradise. One person praised it as the paramount destination for food in the Americas. They said, “Mexico, as far as I’m concerned, is the Mecca of flavor for the entire Americas. The further you get from Mexico, the less delicious food becomes.”

Thailand came up in numerous replies too. One person who raved about the country’s food noted that they were particularly fond of the eats they couldn’t identify. They said, “I got to more places in Thailand and everything was great. Especially the things whose identities and proteins remain a mystery to me.”

Several commenters highlighted Japan as another Redditor favorite, claiming that almost any restaurant there is likely to serve something palatable. “They [those in Japan] put so much care and thought into each dish,” one person wrote. “Even the convenience store food is great,” added another.

Malaysia came up, too. One commenter said, “Malaysia is the world’s number one destination in terms of culinary experiences. I find everything else to kind of pale in comparison.” Meanwhile, another said it’s “such an underrated country for foodies.”

Other countries frequently name-dropped were Italy, Georgia, Greece, and Turkey. India, Peru, Vietnam, Portugal, China, and Germany also got love for their cuisines.