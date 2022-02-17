A Foodie’s Paradise: 7 Of The Best Restaurants In Oaxaca, Mexico

Oaxaca, the culinary heart of Mexico, is no place to skip if you’re a foodie and looking for top-tier, best restaurants. Tacos, memelas, tlayudas, quesadillas, tejate, mole verde, mole rojo – the food in Oaxaca is vast and has the best reputation for a reason. The culinary scene is impressive, traditional, experimental, delicious, affordable, and therefore, very overwhelming.

We have put together a list of seven unmissable restaurants to visit in Oaxaca to help you eat your way through the city known for gastronomy and deliciousness.