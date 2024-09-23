In addition to opening her to a world of possibilities and adventures, living the expat life has helped Brianne Garrett usher in new familial connections and parts of herself.

A journalist and editor in the lifestyle space, Garrett knew it was time to reorient herself when she realized her Virgo productivity and work ethic toward professional success in New York City were consuming her life. Reflecting on that period, she said, “I was constantly in my own little bubble that I couldn’t quite pop.”

The creative said living in London is “to date, my biggest full-circle moment.” She chose the location because of the bloomed feelings she developed in 2021 for it – and a whirlwind romance – that were the seeds of her “long-term thinking.” Moreover, she noted that her mother being born in London became her “anchor.”

Now three months into her London “mini-sabbatical,” Garrett spoke with Travel Noire about holding dual citizenship, taking the leap, and prioritizing what’s most important to her.

“Even though the honeymoon period has worn off, the romanticization definitely lingers. I feel much lighter,” she said. “Slowing down doesn’t mean that has to change. It simply gives me more time to breathe and evolve.”

Garrett’s Perspective On Her Expat Life In London

Travel Noire: Tell us about the significance of holding dual citizenship for you. What does that mean to you?

Brianne Garrett: Dual citizenship feels like a new power unlocked. It’s one of the biggest accomplishments I’ve ever achieved that’s not directly linked to professional ambition. It’s a birthright, and, in that way, it holds a different kind of value. With it, I feel like I have a new sense of purpose and responsibility. I’m taking my time [to figure] out what I’ll be doing with it.

TN: How has the move impacted your connections to your family, especially your mother? How do you see those connections developing as you sink deeper into London living?

BG: My mom came to visit me in London in August, which was the first time she’d been back in London since her childhood. It was a magical experience. Skeptical at first, she praised me for taking a plunge that we both realized felt like a significant family stride. In becoming a U.K. citizen, I’m tying threads that have been loose for years.

My grandparents – both Barbados-born and bred – met, fell in love, and eventually married in London. They lived in the east, Forest Gate to be exact, and were working professionals here for more than a decade. They had my mother here in the late 1960s before they decided to relocate to the United States in 1970. I have beautiful roots here, which is likely why I’m so drawn to it. The thought of keeping our family’s legacy alive in London is exciting and motivating.

TN: How do you see your newsletter for Black women in media, Stella, establishing relationships between like-minded women on both sides of the pond?

BG: Black women in media can easily feel siloed. I myself have felt isolated many times before, and it’s one of the reasons I started Stella. There’s so much to learn from each other.

As I get to know London’s media community more, I can’t wait to hone efforts to connect Black women media professionals from both sides of the pond. I’ve always loved being a facilitator and Stella is doubling down on this mission. While right now it exists as a bi-weekly newsletter with an exclusive guest interview featured in every edition, it’s something I’d love to evolve into in-person and virtual opportunities for us to network and collaborate with people we might otherwise not be able to reach. I’ve been hearing from so many people in my U.S. network wanting to break into the U.K. scene and vice versa. I want to help make that happen, through Stella and beyond.

TN: What’s next for you, your travels, and your work of bridge building between the U.S. and the U.K.?

BG: I look forward to continuing [to be] an impactful conduit! I work with the incredible team at EatOkra, the U.S.-based Black-owned restaurant directory and a budding digital platform for culinary creatives. On behalf of that organization, I’m looking forward to attending and covering Black Eats Fest. The event is operated by Black Eats LDN, which is the official Black-owned restaurant directory here in London. This is just one example of how I’m aspiring to connect synergistic brands and professionals. There are so many ways to bridge-build across the U.S. and U.K. and align on shared missions. This is only the beginning.

This article has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.