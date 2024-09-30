A fire at the BioLab chemical facility in Conyers, Georgia, has led to widespread evacuations, road closures, and an extended shelter-in-place order for Rockdale County residents. The incident, which began early Sunday morning, sent a colossal plume of smoke into the air. The smoke is visible for miles, disrupting daily life in the area.

The fire started around 5 A.M. on Sunday when a sprinkler head malfunctioned. This caused water to mix with a water-reactive chemical at the plant. Rockdale County Fire Chief Marian McDaniel explained that a small fire on the roof triggered the sprinkler system, leading to an unexpected chemical reaction.

How Serious Is The Georgia Chemical Plant Fire Incident?

The BioLab facility, a division of KIK Consumer Products, specializes in swimming pool and spa water care products. While the exact chemical involved has not been officially named, the company’s product line includes chlorine-based items used for pool maintenance. When released, chlorine can create a toxic gaseous plume, which explains the severity of the response from local authorities.

Officials have taken drastic measures to ensure public safety. Approximately 17,000 people evacuated from the northern part of Rockdale County. The evacuation zone covers a large portion of Conyers, creating an unusual amount of traffic as residents sought safer ground. For those not in the immediate evacuation area, a shelter-in-place order was issued for the county, affecting over 90,000 residents.

Furthermore, Interstate 20, a major thoroughfare, closed in both directions for several hours and reopened only on Monday morning. Numerous local roads remain closed, and county government offices have suspended operations. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office strongly urged residents to stay away from the affected area.

Environmental concerns are at the forefront of the response. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division have been conducting air quality surveys. These tests revealed the presence of chlorine, a harmful irritant, in the air surrounding the incident site. County officials have advised those sheltering in place to turn off air conditioning systems and keep windows and doors shut to minimize exposure.

Continued Chemical Reaction

The fire was brought under control around 4 P.M. on Sunday, but the chemical reaction continues to produce a plume that officials warn may persist for several days. This ongoing reaction has led to the indefinite extension of the shelter-in-place order, with authorities recommending that businesses remain closed until further notice.

Local hospitals are preparing for potential health impacts, with plans to release public service announcements about steps affected individuals should take. Some medical facilities, including Rockdale Piedmont Hospital, have already begun evacuating patients as a precautionary measure.

The incident has also affected local education. Newton County Schools announced Monday closures out of an abundance of caution. The Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office and the county courthouse have similarly suspended operations.