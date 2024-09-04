The culinary landscape in Cleveland is rich with flavor and diversity, and its Black-owned restaurants play a pivotal role in this vibrant food scene. From soulful Southern comfort to inventive twists on classic dishes, these eateries showcase the creativity and cultural heritage that define Cleveland’s dining experience.

Dive into a culinary journey that celebrates bold flavors, warm hospitality, and the stories behind each dish.

Zanzibar Soul Fusion

Zanzibar Soul Fusion is a vibrant restaurant founded by Akin Affrica. Known for its soulful and flavorful dishes, this spot offers a unique blend of Southern comfort food with a modern twist. The menu features standout items such as Walleye Cakes, Smothered Ribeye, and BBQ Beef Shank, all crafted with a focus on rich flavors and hearty portions. Whether dining in or ordering takeout, Zanzibar Soul Fusion provides a warm, welcoming atmosphere where every meal feels like a celebration of soul food.

Owners : Akin Affrica

: Akin Affrica Cuisine: Soul food with a modern twist

Soul food with a modern twist Location : 627 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, Ohio 44115

: 627 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, Ohio 44115 Menu Spotlight : Walleye Cakes, Smothered Ribeye, BBQ Beef Shank

: Walleye Cakes, Smothered Ribeye, BBQ Beef Shank Before you go: Online ordering and catering are available

Black Box Fix

This restaurant is known for its Creole and Cajun flair, which adds a bold twist to classic comfort foods like cheesesteaks and Reubens. The flavorful, creative dishes make Black Box Fix a must-visit for anyone looking to experience something different in the world of comfort food. Additionally, the convenience of online ordering allows you to enjoy these delicious offerings from wherever you are.

Owners : Eric Rogers

: Eric Rogers Cuisine: Creole and Cajun-inspired comfort food

Creole and Cajun-inspired comfort food Location : 25359 Cedar Rd, Lyndhurst, Ohio 44124

: 25359 Cedar Rd, Lyndhurst, Ohio 44124 Menu Spotlight : Creole and Cajun flair to cheesesteaks and Reubens

: Creole and Cajun flair to cheesesteaks and Reubens Before you go: Online ordering is available

Brunch’Ology

This spot is perfect for brunch lovers, offering a delightful menu that blends creativity with classic comfort. One of the highlights is their Stuffed and Topped Strawberry Waffle, a dish that’s as visually appealing as it is delicious. Whether you’re stopping by for a leisurely brunch or grabbing a quick bite, Brunch’Ology serves up flavors that make every meal feel like a special occasion.

Owners : Stephan Cross and Josalyn Van Leer

: Stephan Cross and Josalyn Van Leer Cuisine: Brunch and comfort food

Brunch and comfort food Location : 277 Northfield Road, Bedford, Ohio 44146

: 277 Northfield Road, Bedford, Ohio 44146 Menu Spotlight : Stuffed and Topped Strawberry Waffle

: Stuffed and Topped Strawberry Waffle Before you go: No dine-in on Saturday and Sunday

Angie’s Soul Café

Since 1986, Angie Jeter has been delighting Clevelanders with her authentic South Carolina cooking, infused with her distinctive flair. Her restaurant has become a beloved destination for those seeking classic soul food. The menu showcases Southern favorites like Carolina-style catfish and collard greens, each dish prepared with a touch of personal dedication and a lot of heart. For an authentic taste of Southern comfort food, Angie Jeter’s is the place to be.

Owners : Angie Jeter

: Angie Jeter Cuisine: South Carolina-inspired soul food

South Carolina-inspired soul food Location : 7815 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland, Ohio 44103

: 7815 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland, Ohio 44103 Menu Spotlight : Carolina-style catfish and collard greens

: Carolina-style catfish and collard greens Before you go: They have three locations

The Crispy Chick

The Crispy Chick quickly became Cleveland’s go-to spot for the best chicken. This popular eatery is known for its perfectly crispy chicken tenders, which have earned it a reputation as one of the best chicken spots in the city. Whether you’re a local or just passing through, The Crispy Chick offers a satisfying, delicious meal that will leave you craving more.