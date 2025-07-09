An annual tradition and highly anticipated gathering of college students, athletes, and sports enthusiasts, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is the nation’s oldest Historically Black Athletic Conference, and a celebration of Black culture. This cultural institution attracts thousands for a week-long lineup of activities and events centering on education, community, and athletics. Representatives for the athletic conference recently named Baltimore its host city once again through 2029, a partnership that began virtually in 2021, following the conference’s departure from its previous host city, Charlotte, North Carolina. Here’s what you can expect at CIAA and why this athletic conference is a cherished part of Black collegiate and Southern culture.

CIAA Fast Facts

Location: The Official CIAA 2026 games will take place at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD (201 W. Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD 21201).

Essential Tips For CIAA Travel

Best Times to Visit: Although the event spans over a week, CIAA events and other citywide events reach their peak during the championship games, which take place over the weekend. If you’re based locally, you can pop into the city throughout the week for various events. Those attending from further away should plan for a long weekend toward the end of CIAA week.

Cash and credit cards are widely accepted. Pro Tips for a Smooth Visit: Tickets typically go on sale during the summer or fall ahead of the following year. Snag early bird rates when tickets first launch for the best pricing. Premium and VIP seating options are also available in the arena.

Visit Baltimore

What To Expect At CIAA

A lot is happening in the City of Baltimore during CIAA week, but at the heart of the celebration is a focus on sportsmanship and community. CIAA’s 13 member institutions, comprising Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their students, and families, come together for a series of basketball games, networking, career opportunities, and fellowship. Member institutions include Bowie State University, Bluefield State University, Claflin University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine’s University, Shaw University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State University.

In addition to the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the CIAA’s lineup also features a host of community-driven events. Attendees can participate in other initiatives such as Education Day, the Career Expo, and Fan Fest, which highlights the CIAA’s emphasis on making an impact beyond the court. Fan Fest is a free, two-day event that’s great for the whole family, featuring interactive exhibits, concerts, and other forms of entertainment.

Performances, Parties, And Purpose During CIAA Week In Baltimore

Aside from the CIAA’s official celebration of Black excellence, this time also tends to be one of the best opportunities to experience Baltimore’s storied Black history and culture. From dining to shopping, the city’s prominent Black-owned business scene is on full display. After the games end, Baltimore’s bars and nightclubs come to life, with many hosting themed events and live celebrity performances. Check out Power Plant Live! for the official parties, although several venues often feature special guests during CIAA weekend as well.

In Old Bay’s hometown, there’s no shortage of 5-star-worthy Black-owned restaurants and cultural activities that deserve a visit to the city on their own. When not watching a game or engaging in other CIAA events, try one of the numerous Black-owned restaurants run by passionate chefs and women dedicated to preserving family legacies. The Reginald F. Lewis Museum is another must-see stop, where more than 11,000 objects beautifully showcase Maryland’s Black history and culture.

Beyond the parties and performances, there is a clear purpose in gathering for the culture — the CIAA’s economic impact on the local community and its benefits for HBCU students. According to a press release from the organization, the CIAA tournament has generated a total economic impact of $109 million for the City of Baltimore. Of that influx, minority-owned businesses received $4.8 million in direct spending, while Visit Baltimore and the Local Host Committee made a $1.6 million donation to the CIAA General Scholarship Fund. The fund supports the association’s 13 member institutions and their students, offering financial assistance to students studying sports administration or related fields.

Championing The Next Generation Of Leaders And Athletes

At first glance, onlookers might think the celebrations around the CIAA are just about casual fun, but their actual impact is much deeper. From a renewed partnership with Under Armour to provide top-quality gear for student-athletes to millions of dollars in scholarships and support, it’s clear how important the conference is. Naturally, when celebrating Black excellence, there’s also plenty of Black joy, and this guide can help you experience both in the cool yet charming city of Baltimore.