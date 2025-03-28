Baltimore’s charm undoubtedly goes beyond its wealth of seafood, history, and culture. A city with such a large Black community — 61.3% — is bound to foster innovators, community champions, and legacy leaders. Beyond the scenic waterfront views and Old Bay indulgences is a deep, diverse, and storied Black Baltimore. And the best part of the city is that from food to fashion, Baltimore’s Black-owned businesses are inspirational, accessible, and, most importantly, all about the community.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, meet these six Black women leading the way in Baltimore’s business scene.

Mama Koko – Owner, Mama Koko’s

Mama Koko’s is a cafe and cocktail bar where home cooking is central to the dining experience. Veteran restaurateurs Angola Selassie and Ayo Hogans drew inspiration from Selassie’s mother, Dr. Kokahvah Zauditu-Selassie, also known as “Mama Koko,” for their latest concept. Mama Koko’s opened in fall 2024 in the historic James E. Hooper House in Baltimore’s Old Goucher neighborhood.

Eating at Mama Koko’s is like stepping into an elevated family member’s home — one with stories of wisdom and world travels for hours. The culinary offering combines Southern staples, West African street food, and Caribbean classics, representing the cultural crossroads of Mama Koko’s life and legacy. This is the perfect start to a day of exploring in Baltimore, with unique breakfast goods like their “cro’gel” sandwiches, a croissant-bagel hybrid, or the “Breki Stack,” made of hash browns, a seasoned fried egg, turkey bacon, and avocado. Salads, sandwiches, and bowls are offered for a healthy lunch, with bar bites and desserts served in the evening.

Jasmine Norton – Exec. Chef and Owner, Urban Oyster

Jasmine Norton is a Baltimore native whose early love of oysters has spawned a sumptuous dining experience that’s a soulful seafood lover’s dream. Opened in 2017, The Urban Oyster is the country’s first Black-woman-owned oyster bar, located in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood. Norton’s mission is simple — to convert apprehensive oyster eaters into shell-shucking fans of the coastal delicacy.

On the menu, you’ll find mind-blowing dishes that are as flavorful as they sound. Starter highlights include perfectly seasoned deviled eggs topped with a fried oyster or a variety of chargrilled oysters, including Cheese Louise, Bacon BBQ and Cheddar, Volcano, and teriyaki. For entrees, crowd favorites include the beef bourguignon (short rib), grilled branzino, and crab and pesto cavatelli.

The restaurant has previously earned recognition for its cream of crab soup (voted “Best in the City” by The Baltimore Sun), though today’s menu features a lobster bisque. Baltimore Magazine also voted Urban Oyster “The Best Raw Bar” in 2019.

Tamara Payne – Multimedia Artist, Activist, and Curator of “Dear Black Girl” Exhibit

Tamara Payne’s ever-evolving “Dear Black Girl” exhibition is a love letter to Black women through dance, song, poetry, and embroidery. The multisensory display draws inspiration from Dr. LaShay Harvey’s essay, “An Ode to Sensuality During Black Girlhood” — rooted in the philosophy that within every Black woman is a younger version of herself. Dear Black Girl is one of several exhibitions within Creatively Black Baltimore, home of the region’s largest pop-up exhibition of Black art featuring over 80 local creatives and more than 400 works.

With the Inner Harbor’s scenery as the backdrop, Payne uses a variety of African textiles within the visual display to represent all Black women. Payne’s layered exploration of Black womanhood makes a visit to the creative space a great way to spend the afternoon. The exhibition also serves as a space for Black joy and celebration, with Payne hosting past high teas, brunches, and live performances.

Elisa Milan – Owner, The Empanada Lady

A self-proclaimed foodie, Elisa Milan quickly became known as “The Empanada Lady” in her West Baltimore community nearly a decade ago. Inspired by the “boricua essence” of her grandmother’s kitchen, Milan began making and selling empanadas in 2016, embracing her nickname and formalizing the business in 2019. Since then, she has expanded into a full-scale restaurant in Downtown Baltimore, serving more than 1,000 empanadas weekly, along with other family recipes that honor her Afro-Latina heritage. Visitors and locals recognize The Empanada Lady as a top choice for great vibes, satisfying eats, and buzzy craft cocktails.

The Empanada Lady serves lunch and dinner, along with a late menu and weekend brunch. You can try one or choose a trio from the restaurant’s empanada selection, which includes vegetarian and vegan options. The salmon bites are a must-try, and it’s wise to snag a seat during happy hour from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., since space is limited. Passionate about community and culture, The Empanada Lady also hosts periodic events and craft cocktail workshops — so guests should check for upcoming events.

Kalilah Wright – Owner, Mess In A Bottle

This Brooklyn-born boss has embraced Baltimore as home, where her flagship retail space, Mess In A Bottle, resides. Kalilah Wright has been capturing the spirit of Black culture with memorable graphic tees and accessories since 2016. Sparked by the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody, Wright began encapsulating MESSages of the moment through t-shirts. Referencing communication methods from 310 B.C., each creative message is delivered through the vessel of a bottle.

Wright’s passion and persistence have garnered the attention and support of celebrities like Viola Davis, Serena Williams, Yvonne Orji, and Bozoma Saint John. She has also created capsule collections with notables like Luvvie Ajayi Jones, as well as with organizations including CIAA, Target, and Warner Bros. Although Wright has already reached multi-million-dollar status, her vision for the impact she wants to make in Baltimore and beyond is just getting started. Aiming to stand as a voice for the voiceless, Wright is gearing up to support the next generation of entrepreneurs with plans for a multipurpose creative retail studio.

Lynnette Dodson – Co-owner, Cuples Tea House

Lynnette Dodson and her husband, Eric Dodson, are bringing tea culture back with the 2021 opening of Cuples Tea House. Along with their sister store, Vinyl and Pages (opened in 2023), the couple encourages healthier living through the connection between tea, music, and books. Located under one roof at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, the Dodsons’ businesses are a gathering place for creativity, community, and cultural exchange.

Cuples’ loose-leaf tea menu is fairly extensive, ranging from lighter white teas to stronger herbal varieties and blends. Those prone to allergy and sinus issues will find relief with “ClariTEA,” and “BMore Chai” is a not-so-subtle nod to home. Try any number of black, rooibos, oolong, and green teas and pair it with a sweet or savory pastry before (or after) exploring the city. If you’re feeling fancy, Cuples Tea House has an “Elevated Tea Experience” for two, featuring bottomless tea and a two-tiered assortment of light bites.