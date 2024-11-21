Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year, and like a turkey toward the chopping block comes the scramble to book affordable flights. As prices rise, options dwindle. Knowing the cheapest days to book your flight can make a big difference with your travel budget. Careful planning and timing can help you secure tickets and avoid the stress of last-minute holiday booking.

Christine Roy

When Is the Best Time to Book a Thanksgiving Flight?

The cheapest airfare often comes from booking early. While the general rule for holiday travel is to book at least six to eight weeks in advance, for Thanksgiving, you’ll want to plan even earlier, premeditate smarter. The cheapest days to book Thanksgiving flights typically fall on weekdays, and the key is to research airline tickets as early as possible to avoid the sharp increase in fares as the holiday approaches.

The Best Days to Book Thanksgiving Flights

Research shows that the cheapest time to book Thanksgiving flights is often on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. This is because airlines tend to release fare discounts on Mondays, and by mid-week, you can often find lower-priced options before the weekend demand sets in. Moreover, booking flights early in the week can help you avoid the surge of weekend travelers looking for last-minute deals.

Keep an eye on flight booking windows. Honestly, the best time to fly for Thanksgiving is on the holiday itself—Thursday—since flights on this day are usually less expensive than the crowded Wednesday evening rush. For those looking for a longer trip, flying on Monday or Tuesday before Thanksgiving can also save you money, as these dates are usually cheaper compared to the high-demand days closer to the weekend.

Why Do Thanksgiving Flights Get Expensive?

The high demand for Thanksgiving travel plays a large part in the rising costs of flights. Family-oriented holidays mean many people are traveling to spend time with loved ones, oftentimes with loved ones, so the closer the holiday unfolds, the more expensive and scarce everything becomes. Thanksgiving airfare discounts are harder to come by. Therefore, plan ahead and book your trip as early as possible to avoid inflated prices.

How to Save on Thanksgiving Airfare

Aside from knowing the cheapest days to book:

Be flexible with your dates: Sometimes adjusting your travel itinerary by a day or two can save you a significant amount. Air travel the day before or after Thanksgiving tends to be more affordable.

Use fare comparison websites: Sites like Google Flights, Kayak, or Skyscanner can help you compare prices across different airlines and travel agencies, helping you find the cheapest Thanksgiving flights.

Set price alerts: Signing up for price alerts allows you to monitor fluctuations in airfare prices and snag a deal when prices drop.

Consider alternative airports: If you’re flying into a major city, check nearby airports. Smaller regional airports may have discounted Thanksgiving airline tickets that are more affordable.

Booking Thanksgiving Flights Early Is Key

The cheapest days to book Thanksgiving flights are behind you if you’re booking last minute, but there’s still a chance to grab a better deal by flying on less busy days like the Monday before Thanksgiving or on Thanksgiving Day itself. Don’t overthink it. Always check for discounts early in the week and be prepared to act quickly when you find a price you can afford.

By following these tips and booking on the right days, you can secure budget-friendly Thanksgiving travel and avoid the common pitfalls of last-minute holiday bookings. Share a meal, give thanks, and marvel at how much you spent to get there.