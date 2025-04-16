Cheap places to travel aren’t always easy to find, especially not on short notice, but it’s certainly not impossible to have a good time while keeping finances in mind. July is the prime time to book a vacation in numerous cities across the globe at rates that won’t break the bank, whether you’re a fan of extreme heat and all-inclusive resorts or feeling one with nature while camping in a national park.

When booking your trip, it’s important to remember the numerous holidays around the globe in July, such as Canada Day on the first of the month and Independence Day on the 4th. Elsewhere, Spain hosts their annual Running of the Bulls in Pamplona from July 7th to the 14th) and France celebrates Bastille Day on the 14th. If you’re crowd conscious, keep these dates in should you consider traveling this summer, though the affordable costs of some of these cities might make the fast-paced action around you more bearable.

If you’ve been scouting out the best, cheap places to travel in July on a budget, save yourself some research and read on to discover the destination of your dreams.

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

(Photo by ERIKA SANTELICES/AFP via Getty Images)

Americans usually flock to tropical countries like the Dominican Republic from December to March to get a break from the snowy cold. In July, when it’s already hot back home, people are less likely to book a flight to Punta Cana. So, hotel and flight rates in the DR’s eastern tip dip.

There are over 100 all-inclusive beach resorts in the area to choose from, many of which offer rooms for two adults starting at under US $200/night. If that’s still out of your price range, you can find three and four-star hotels nearby for anywhere from $57-$89/night, though you’ll then also be responsible for buying meals.

The monthly average temperature in the DR ranges from 89-77F, and it’s one of the drier months with an average precipitation rate of 1.7″. Families traveling with young kids will appreciate the large and modern airport with new highways to ensure safe travel. Just remember to wear plenty of SPF while enjoying the numerous outside excursions like fishing and sailing!

Krakow, Poland

(Photo by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Those who don’t care so much about fun in the sun might fare well in Krakow, Poland, which ironically has both the warmest temperatures and the most rain of the year in July. Because the European destination remains less popular than others nearby, its summer hotel prices are still bargains; it’s bound to be busy around the city, but you can secure three and four-star accommodations for $51-$75/night for two adults.

As a bonus, Polish restaurants are known for dishing out hearty meals at fair prices, and you can guarantee an unforgettable night out on the town should you check out the nightlife. History buffs looking for cheap places to travel should look out for Wawel Castle in the city center or the day trip to Auschwitz from Krakow.

Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt

(Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

If Africa has been on your travel bucket list for some time, but you’re not sure where to start, Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt is an excellent choice – but only if you can handle the heat! July’s average temperatures are 80-100F, though occasional breezes help combat the extreme sunshine. You’re guaranteed a rain-free getaway when you visit the Red Sea resort town, which happens to be one of the world’s top scuba diving destinations.

For $85/night two adults can share a room at one of the local all-inclusive spots, though some reviews accuse bartenders of watering down drinks and that the bars close early. More experienced travelers might feel comfortable staying in other hotels in Sharm el-Sheikh, which can range in price from $57-$86/night. Should you go this route, you’ll still be able to enjoy the nearby Great Red Sea beaches, explore Ras Mohammed National Park and shop at the Sharm Old Market.

Kuta, Bali, Indonesia

(SONNY TUMBELAKA/AFP via Getty Images)

Of all the cheap places to travel in July, Indonesia’s beautiful Bali offers the best hotel prices. Three and four-star spots cost anywhere from US $18-28/night for two adults; the Nusa Dua is an area that’s known for being less crowded.

Temperatures are warm (76-83F), but it’s actually the coolest month of the year in the popular Asian tourist destination. Various sandy beaches around the island are ideal for surfing or reading and relaxing. You can also explore nearby temples and monuments to build your appreciation for Hindu culture.

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Hoping to schedule a camping trip sometime this July? Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming has over 2,000 sites across 12 campgrounds with fees starting as low as $20/night. You can expect to pay a $35 entrance fee to the park per private vehicle, but once you’re inside, you have access to incredible hiking trails across 2.2 million acres and the endless beauty that comes with them.

Lodges within the park aren’t exactly budget friendly, but experienced campers who are comfortable bear-proofing their own meals to cook up around the fire can visit this incredible destination on the cheap.

Quito, Ecuador

(Photo by Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

The weather in Quito, Ecuador is pretty consistent year-round, but it’s warmest in July, when temperatures average from 49-67F. This makes the South American city an ideal vacation destination for anyone who needs in a break from the summer heat at home and wants to straddle the equator.

Overall, Quito doesn’t attract an excessive amount of tourists, but the city does boast other natural wonders like the Cotopaxi Volcano, the El Panecillo “Bread Roll” hill and a well-preserved town center just waiting to be explored.

Istanbul, Turkey

(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Another of our cheap places to travel recommendations in Europe is Istanbul, Turkey, where things in July are hot, but not quite sizzling (65-83F). The country’s coastal destinations typically offer lower prices, but their extreme heat and crowded streets make the major city a strong contender. The earlier you’re able to book, the stronger likelihood of securing affordable accommodations, but on average, highly rated hotels go for under $65/night for two adults.

Activities to try on your trip include shopping at Grand Bazaar and visiting the Blue Mosque or Topkapi Palace.