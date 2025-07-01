Cheap flights are possible, even with demand up and no indicators of slowing down. Americans break their previous travel record nearly every summer. According to AAA, 72 million Americans are expected to travel for the Fourth of July alone — an increase of 1.7 million travelers when compared to 2024.

But that’s not the only number up in the season that kicks off Memorial Day weekend and runs until Labor Day. The summer is also an expensive time to go on vacation due to high demand and limited supply.

However, with a bit of flexibility and patience, flights to some of the most popular regions (i.e., Europe) can be found at an affordable price, even in the summer. We’ve done the research — all you have to do is click, buy, and have a good time. Here’s where to travel this season for less than $650 round-trip.

San Juan, Puerto Rico For As Low As $150 Round-Trip

With no passport required, Puerto Rico is a no-brainer for a quick Caribbean getaway. San Juan has it all. There’s a rich history and culture to explore, exceptional food tours, relaxing beaches, and it’s home to El Yunque — the only tropical rainforest in the National Forest System.

There’s a running joke that Puerto Rico always has some sort of festival, and July is no different. The top festival of the month is the Piña Colada Festival in Old San Juan, which celebrates the island’s famous cocktail. According to festival organizers, more than 40 bars and restaurants will be serving 6-ounce cocktails and desserts inspired by the world-famous drink for just $4. In addition to all types of coladas, there will be mojitos, margaritas, and local beer.

According to Skyscanner, round-trip flights from more than a dozen cities cost less than $200 in July. Cities include Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, Tampa, Charlotte, and Houston, among others. The cheapest option leaves Miami. Use July 7-14 in Google Flights for a round-trip flight for less than $150. Keep in mind that July is the second month of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Make sure you purchase travel insurance to avoid travel disruptions.

Cartagena, Colombia For As Low As $250 Round-Trip

For travelers who want to lay low and avoid crowds this summer, Cartagena is the answer. It’s technically low season, which means there are also opportunities to save on accommodations. This time of year is the rainy season, and the wetness deters travelers who want nothing to do with a few raindrops.

But, for those of you who won’t allow a little rain to stop a good savings, take advantage of the low season. You can enjoy Cartagena’s famed Walled City without the crowds found during the high season. The UNESCO-listed Old Town is the most preserved and complete fortification in South America. Explore shops, restaurants, and artwork at the Museum of Modern Art.

Round-trip flights from New York City, Detroit, Orlando, Tampa, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Washington, D.C., and Durham are less than $350 round-trip. Miami flights are the cheapest. On Google Flights, Plug in July 15-22 for a round-trip flight for less than $250.

Bridgetown, Barbados For As Low As $400 Round-Trip

Mention Barbados, and the first things that come to mind are the beaches, Crop Over Festival, and of course, our beloved Rihanna. However, what makes Barbados a special island is the people who exude a joy you can’t find anywhere else in the world. We guess that when you live somewhere so beautiful, there is nothing to be sad about.

Make the most out of one of the happiest places on earth when vacationing in its capital city, Bridgetown. First up on the itinerary should be relaxing on the stunning shorelines like Crane Beach, consistently rated one of the top beaches in the world. It’s known for its pristine pink sand, but a tale of caution: it’s also known for its strong waves. Plan to relax on the beach, enjoying the sound of the waves, if you’re not a strong swimmer. After time on the beach, our Travel Noire staff highly recommends spending time at Oistins Fish Fry Market. It’s a legendary and lively outdoor spot that is perfect for enjoying fresh seafood and dancing to Calypso music.

According to Skyscanner, round-trip flights from Boston, Washington, D.C., Detroit, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Orlando are less than $500 round-trip. New York is the cheapest departure city. Use July 14-21 as your travel dates for a round-trip flight for less than $400.

Lisbon, Portugal For As Low As $575

For those of you who don’t mind the summer crowds, Lisbon is the perfect destination to wander and people-watch in the bustling streets, restaurants, and rooftop bars. Even amid the summer chaos, Lisbon remains one of the more affordable European cities. It’s easy to get lost and stumble on something new. If you’re balling on a budget, there are a variety of activities less than $25 to choose from.

Whether it’s your first time or you’re a returning visitor, Lisbon’s colorful neighborhoods and historic charm never get old. Some of the best experiences in Lisbon involve food and wine. Don’t leave without booking a spot on the following: the African Lisbon Tour, a food and wine tour, and a sunset sail on one of Europe’s top coastal cities.

Round-trip flights from Boston, Chicago, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale are less than $600, according to Skyscanner. For those leaving West Coast cities, such as Los Angeles and San Diego, add $100. New Yorkers strike gold again on this list because it’s the cheapest departure city this July. Use July 22-29 in Google Flights for a round-trip flight for less than $575.

Tirana, Albania For As Low As $600

Tirana is an up-and-coming destination. Located in Albania, it has a reputation for being an undiscovered gem, as people try to avoid places such as the Amalfi Coast in Italy and the Greek islands during the summer. It probably won’t be this way for long, so take advantage of this less-traveled road. People who like vacations with a mix of history, architecture, hiking, and options for a nightcap will appreciate Tirana. It’s widely known for its beautiful churches, Mussolini-era architecture, and the lush parks.

Top sites are the Sahat-Kulla (Clock Tower) and the Peace Bell. Stroll through Skanderbeg Square, learn history at the Muzeu Historik Kombetar, and book a memorable wine tasting experience at Kantina Binjaket Winery.

According to Skyscanner, round-trip flights from Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago, and Miami are less than $650. As no surprise, New York travelers have been blessed by the travel gods this July since it’s the cheapest departure city. Use July 16-23 for a round-trip flight for less than $520 on Google Flights.

