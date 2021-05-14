Photo Credit: Bailey Torres
Celebrate Haitian Heritage Month With These Virtual Events
It’s Haitian Heritage Month, and we’re celebrating the legacy, culture, and contributions of Haitians all month long! There are plenty of events happening all over the world, as well as numerous virtual events to make celebrating easy no matter where you are.
Here’s a round-up of some of the most fun and informative virtual events you can enjoy this Haitian Heritage Month.
May 16 - Creole, Creolish: Regionalisms in Haitian Creole
At the Little Haiti Book Festival, Professor Jean-Robert Placide and Professor Yvon Lamour will host Creole, Creolish: Regionalisms in Haitian Creole.
There will be special segments with artist Morel Doucet and Haitian-American lifestyle, tourism, culture, society, and entertainment blog L’Union Suite. Click here to watch the event at 11 am.
May 16 - Irvington Honoring Haitian Flag Day
The Charnette Frederic Civic Association Inc. and Ring the Bell for the Community presents Irvington Honoring the Haitian Flag Day, hosted by Lener L. Pyrrhus and Paul El Sadate. The event will be available for viewing via Guy Wewe Radio A‘s YouTube page at 3 pm.
May 16-22 - Haitian Flag Day PA 2021 Virtual 5K Run/Walk
May 18 - Haitian Flag Day Celebration
Tune in 11 am – 1 pm to celebrate the birth and history of Haitian flag. This celebration will be held to honor the flag of Haiti and the contributions Haiti has made in inspiring the birth of independent Black nations across the globe. To learn more, click here.
May 23 - Gray Areas: Human Relations and Critical Thinking in the Era of Social Media
This discussion with researcher Herve Fanini-Lemoine and Haitian radio and TV personality Carel Pedre will be moderated by Myrtha Wroy, M.S. It will include special segments with artist Vanessa Charlot and Haitian radio personality Elizabeth Guerin from Island TV. Click here to watch the event at 11 am.
May 27 - Pale Kreyól! / Speak Kreyól!: Learn the basics of Haitian Kreyol
This virtual session is designed to introduce the Kreyól language to beginners or refresh your memory if it’s been a while. No experience is necessary to participate. Just bring yourself and something to take notes with for writing exercises. It’s happening 6:30 – 7:30 pm via Zoom. For more information, click here.
May 30 - Taptap Krik? Krak
Join in for some fun book reading and music for families. There will be storytelling with Muriel Johnson, Jude Joseph, Charlot Lucien, and Paula C. Pean; books with Angie Bell, Tico Armand, Danielle Joseph, OliGa, and Imane Kernizan; music with Inez Barlatier; and cooking with Nadege Fleurimond.
This event will be hosted by Mahalia Solages and will include a special segment with the Haitian Ladies Network. Click here to watch the event at 11 am.
