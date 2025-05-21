Cayman Art Week (CAW) celebrates five years of impactful contributions to the Caribbean art scene. What began in 2021 as a support initiative for artists has evolved into a vibrant commercial platform for creative professionals across the region.

Scheduled from Tuesday, May 20 to Sunday, May 25, this year’s event promises over 40 art activities across the Cayman Islands. Participants will explore various art galleries, highlighting Caymanian creativity that emerged from a tradition described by Maia Muttoo, Education Manager at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands, as one of “subsistence.”

Muttoo elaborates, “There were a few natural resources that Caymanians would be exporting out of the country — things like silver thatch, turtles, and mahogany trees. These were people constantly engaged in the act of making.”

Despite a long history of craftsmanship, the commercial art scene in the Caymans has recently begun to receive the formal support it needs, particularly through initiatives like Cayman Art Week.

“There hasn’t been an industry of art, per se, supported by financial and cultural backing, but this is the gap that Cayman Art Week starts to fill,” she continues. “While there are commercial galleries in Cayman, there hasn’t been this big infrastructure around supporting artists in the commercial space and encouraging them to develop their practice and make an economic benefit from that… to do this as a job. Cayman Art Week and other commercial initiatives are starting to pop up, providing the sense that pursuing art as a profession is possible.”

Highlights Of CAW25

Cayman Art Week is an excellent time for art lovers and culture enthusiasts to explore the islands. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a budget-conscious art admirer, CAW25 represents a Caribbean gem in the island’s art scene. It showcases the legacy of Indigenous materials and the rich seafaring heritage of the Cayman Islands.

CAW promotes the appreciation and collection of regional art, aiming to expand the island’s commercial art market. The program unites community members and visitors by connecting local artists with gallery owners and potential buyers to celebrate diverse artistic expressions. This includes a variety of art forms, from painting and sculpture to digital art and installations, ensuring accessibility for everyone.

This year’s Cayman Art Week, aptly dubbed CAW25, opens with many artistic offerings. Here are must-see highlights for art enthusiasts and cultural explorers:

Caymanian Artists Get New Levels Of Exposure Through CAW

Gram Bella’s

CAW welcomes all artists and venues by eliminating participation fees, allowing for free public enjoyment. This inclusive approach enables emerging talents to stand alongside established artists, fostering vibrant dialogues among creative innovators and art enthusiasts.

Kerri-Anne Chisholm, the creative visionary behind Gram Bella’s project space, one of the participating galleries, previously worked with the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands for over a decade. During that time, she identified the need for spaces that enhance artists’ visibility.

“One of the reasons I launched my project was to give artists visibility and space to explore,” Chisholm shares. “[For] Cayman Art Week, we’ve created a call out for artists that don’t have access to a studio.”

Access to studios or galleries can often help emerging artists gain visibility and access to collectors.

“I noticed a lot of artists say, ‘I don’t have a studio, I practice in my house.’ Or, ‘It’s on my kitchen table.’ And that doesn’t allow for visibility on the same level as others who have the resources. That has been the center point of being able to create space for artists to submit their work for consideration.”

Access remains a priority for Chisholm, who aimed to simplify the entry process for Caymanian artists. First activated in 2023, Gram Bella’s is a Caribbean backyard-inspired gathering space that allows artists to showcase their work.

“We’ve decided that as artists submit, and as we accept them, they will then be given their own section,” Chisholm explains. “The criterion is that they should be a practicing artist on the island. We’ve kept it broad so that artists who have not been able to be a part of Cayman Art Week or are just starting up can have a place.”

Interactive Art Experiences And CAW Bus Tours

CAW events encourage conversations about art’s role in society and personal expression through open studios, curated tours, and expert-led panels.

One of the best ways to hit several spaces in one day is through the island’s hop-on/hop-off bus tours. CAW Bus Tours run looped guided tours in the West, Central, and East districts from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Not only is transportation handled, but you can also explore gallery spaces at your leisure and discover others you may not have found on your own. Muttoo shares that bus tour nights are some of the liveliest, with artists anticipating the eager crowds of art lovers.

“It’ll feel like a mini opening event at each location,” Muttoo shares. “They’ll have a welcome cocktail as you come in, and you’ll chat one-on-one with the artists. Hop on and hop off is good if you like a lot of flexibility.”

The hop-on/hop-off buses are free and do not require a booking. A CAW team member will be on board to share venue information. Guests can also self-drive or walk between venues if they prefer.

Island Hopping During Cayman Art Week

For travelers seeking the ultimate art-centric vacation, there’s the potential for an island-hopping itinerary. In addition to the events on Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman also host several activations. Flights from Grand Cayman to the Sister Islands are only available on Cayman Airways. Each island has an airport, and round-trip fares average between $150 and $200, with multiple flights available weekly.

Plans For Cayman Art Week 2026

Whether local or visiting, Cayman Art Week invites you to immerse yourself in the vibrant Caribbean art scene. Experience breakthrough creativity and cultural vibrancy while exploring firsthand the evolution of Caribbean artistic expression.

In anticipation of the coming year, CAW has already announced dates for its 6th annual celebration. CAW 2026 will occur May 19 – 24, 2026, although additional details remain. To learn more about Cayman Art Week, visit caymanartweek.com.