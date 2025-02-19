

On the beloved paradise island, Anguilla holds one of the largest collections of antique Haitian artwork outside of Haiti. Geoffrey Fieger, owner of Quintessence Hotel, is honoring Haiti’s culture and art with a living art gallery. The 5-star property owner created “The Tropical Grand Mansion” inside the hotel. The resort features more than 600 pieces between the property and the on-site gallery, including pieces from Haitian sculptor and painter Jasmin Joseph.

The nine guest rooms at Quintessence are named after artists. The “Jasmin Joseph Penthouse” and the“Bresil Suite,” named after Robert Henri, are among them. Their works are on display throughout the hotel.

In an interview with Travel Noire, Fieger discusses his collection of Haitian artwork in detail.

Quintessence Hotel

Travel Noire: Can you tell us more about what led you to collect antique Haitian artwork?

Fieger: In the early 1980s, my wife and I were looking for an island paradise. We first traveled to Anguilla, and it’s been our home ever since. While building our beachfront villa on Long Bay, we were acquainted with Mr. Royden, Anguilla’s original luxury hotelier. He introduced us to his collection, and that is where my passion began.

I was drawn to the vibrant, bold colors and the rich symbolism often tied to Vodou beliefs. Beyond that, I was drawn to the beautifully simplistic depictions and the focus on storytelling through imagery that reflects the daily life, history, and resilience of the Haitian people. I found that in appreciating Haitian art, you will often find sly humor and social commentary in the work.

Travel Noire: Can you talk to us more about what makes your collection so unique?

Thought to be the largest collection of Haitian art outside of Haiti, the collection broadly represents some of the most renowned great masters of the 20th century.

Travel Noire: Why is collecting and showcasing this art important for you?

Quintessence Hotel was created as the ultimate Caribbean beach hotel, reflecting our individuality and welcoming guests into their homes as they would. The museum-quality art collection features paintings, sculptures, light installations, ironwork, and murals that I hand-selected. It allows you to immerse yourself in your surroundings completely and appreciate a travel experience that engages all of your senses.

Travel Noire: What do you hope people will leave with when witnessing your collection up close on your beautiful property?

Quite simply, the intent is not only to introduce guests to this beautiful Caribbean art but also to provide a one-of-a-kind travel experience that leaves them yearning to return.