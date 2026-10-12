Per a recently released report, Houston’s Third Ward is America’s best neighborhood for Black singles this cuffing season, with Chicago’s Hyde Park and Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy trailing it.

BLK, a dating app for Black singles, shared its “Best Neighborhoods for Black Singles” ranking in late September. The report aimed to get the deets on where Black singles are actually making meaningful romantic connections in their cities. As the brand explained, those surveyed “weighed in on the neighborhoods where the energy is, where the nights out are worth it, and where you’re most likely to meet somebody worth texting back.”

For Black singles, Houston’s Third Ward ranked as the country’s top neighborhood where potential cuffing season connections are in the air. The report described the area as “The Heart of Black Houston,” where local history and gathering spots (like bars and late-night food spots) intertwine in the streets.

The 10 top neighborhoods for Black singles, as ranked in the report, were:

Third Ward, Houston

Hyde Park, Chicago

Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

South End, Charlotte

U Street / Shaw, Washington, D.C.

Mount Vernon / Station North, Baltimore

Old Fourth Ward, Atlanta

Downtown / Midtown, Detroit

Center City / Graduate Hospital, Philadelphia

Deep Ellum, Dallas

The data drop kicked off the dating app’s now-ongoing Cuffing Season campaign. To gather the report’s information, BLK said it “surveyed thousands of users across the U.S., asking them to name the neighborhoods in their city where Black singles actually connect, and what draws them there.”

“Respondents rated neighborhoods on nightlife, community, and culture, the people who show up, and how likely they’d be to meet someone worth seeing again. The final scores blend lived experience with self-reported insight, capturing both the vibe and the reality of dating as a Black single in America today,” the source further disclosed.

Where To Travel With Your Cuffing Season Partner

Black couples in the U.S. have a variety of romantic, highly experiential destinations within hours from them. Regardless of how long a couple’s been dating, some destinations just make it easy for lovebirds to visit and make long-lasting memories.

From the Northeast’s fall foliage and snow-covered landscapes to the Caribbean’s tropical paradises, you can choose a destination where the weather will work for you both. Moreover, cuffing season is an especially great time to embark on a getaway, as you can enjoy a cabin hideaway, warm-watered retreat, or end-of-year reset destination with your boo.

If you can’t schedule a trip away, a thoughtfully planned staycation can hold a lot of romantic potential. But for those weighing the best cuffing season destinations for themselves and their partners, some options include: