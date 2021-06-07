After Your Flight, This Company Will Deliver Your Luggage To You

Leave it to a Black woman to make one of the worst parts about traveling better thanks to her new luggage delivery service.

We all can agree the best part about traveling is obviously the adventure that awaits, but the worst part is often the whole airport experience. Airports are often outside cities you’re visiting, so getting there can be a nightmare when you consider traffic, security lines, and waiting on your luggage at baggage claim.

Emroy Reignz is the CEO and founder of Grab My Bag: a luggage delivery service that will allow you to “Book-a Grab” through the company website. This revolutionary service means travelers can now immediately exit the airport after their flight and have their luggage delivered to them anywhere they go.

The company will begin servicing domestic flights into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Juneteenth, with plans to expand both nationwide and internationally.

“It was important for us to select a launch date with a powerful history behind it,” said Reignz. “The foundation on which a company, home, working or personal relationship, etc. are built-on, are critical to their successes. So, for us, that meant launching on a date that helped us remember the limitations of the past, and look towards the endless possibilities of a diverse future in the aviation industry, with female leadership realized in travel, hospitality, and technology.”

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 and commemorates the liberation of the last enslaved people in Texas, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had abolished slavery in 1862. While not yet recognized as a federal holiday, many states observe the date with local Juneteenth celebrations including parties, parades, picnics, and festivals.

Juneteenth is considered one of the longest-running African American holidays, according to History.com.

“We wanted a date to celebrate change across the board. A date that would mean something not only to Black Americans but to America as a whole. A date in history that we could celebrate that represented taking steps in the right direction – that’s Juneteenth.”