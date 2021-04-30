8 Juneteenth Celebrations Set To Bring Exactly What We Need In 2021

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 and commemorates the liberation of the last enslaved people in Texas, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had abolished slavery in 1862. While not yet recognized as a federal holiday, many states observe the date with local Juneteenth celebrations including parties, parades, picnics, and festivals.

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to relax, more people are planning unique Juneteenth celebrations across the country, after all we could use a little celebrating these days. Here are 8 U.S. cities that are either going all out this year, or doing something outside the norm.

