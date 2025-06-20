I stood there frozen, both boots in the dirt, when I saw Kourtnee Solomon, a Black woman, riding her shiny Black horse inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum arena in Portland. She had reins to steer the horse in her left hand and the Pan African flag in the right to kick off the start of the 8 Seconds Rodeo officially. As Solomon rode around the area, the woman in the middle, Mother Lorraine Wilder, played the piano and sang the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

This moment is my first rodeo. Before this, the closest I’ve come to cowboy life was falling off a horse days prior on a ranch in Alberta, Canada, and, of course, Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter.” I wouldn’t be here without the founder, Ivan McClellan, and one of his co-organizers, Charles Sudduth. Both men convinced me to travel to the first and only Black rodeo in the Pacific Northwest.

It was hard to forget when McClellan told me, “There’s something extraordinary about a Black body in motion. It’s just a little bit different. Black riders have a flavor that you won’t see anywhere else in the world.”

He also warned me that experiencing a Black rodeo would be a transformative experience. After spending countless hours researching and interviewing his team, I thought I would go into the rodeo with enough spoilers that emotions wouldn’t catch me by surprise. However, I couldn’t be more wrong.

A Western Family Reunion

The pre-rodeo show began four hours before the event. I thought to myself, “What kind of pre-event lasts for four hours?”

I found out as I approached the venue that the lines to get inside nearly wrapped around the building. Unfortunately, for those not lucky enough to secure tickets, I saw a first: people holding signs that read, “Looking to buy tickets.” Black-owned businesses and food vendors surrounded both the outside and inside of the arena. There was a special treat for rodeo fans who had the chance to meet the Black cowboys and cowgirls (or athletes, as McClellan and his team call them).

It felt like an organized family reunion. Organizers curated a range of activities and entertainment, including line dancing to “Boots on the Ground” with customized fans with 8 Seconds Rodeo etched on them. Photobooths were available to capture this unforgettable moment, along with a vendor that created customized belts and belt buckles, as well as mechanical bull rides, among other attractions.

At sunset, everyone walked into the sold-out arena, where 8,000 people danced to music from old-school artists (Prince, Michael Jackson, Teena Marie), as well as from artists I grew up with (Ginuwine, Cash Money Records) and new artists (GloRilla and iMarkkeyz).

The energy enthralled me so much that I didn’t want to miss a thing. That’s probably why I didn’t realize until after the show that there was still dirt in my braids after a horse kicked dirt toward the gate where I stood with other members of the media.

Rose City is a beautiful city known for its vibrant culture, natural beauty, and exceptional food scene. But one thing that doesn’t readily come to mind is its Black culture. Only 5.8% of the population identifies as Black in Portland. But McClellan and Sudduth say the Black community is mighty, and they had no doubt they would support a Black rodeo.

A sold-out show proves they were not wrong. It was surprising to see not only Black people in the building but also people from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, along with rodeo enthusiasts.

Mutton Busting was the first rodeo competition that was the most endearing. It’s an event that involves children under 50 pounds holding onto the wool of sheep for as long as they can physically, as the sheep runs through the arena. Helmets are required. There was a child as young as two years old, but it was five-year-old Brooklyn who captivated the crowd’s heart with her nearly six-second ride. She took home the top prize of $500.

For a city not renowned for rodeo culture, people arrived dressed in their finest western wear: pearl snap shirts, cowboy boots, fringe, and 10-gallon hats.

But the most memorable images are the ones you don’t usually see at mainstream rodeos. At 8 Seconds Rodeos, Black women athletes rode with their braids blowing behind them during barrel racing. When Derion Chavis’s cowboy hat fell off during the Bareback Riding competition, his locs were hanging loose during the Bareback Riding competition as GloRilla’s “Whatchu Know About Me” played as he competed.

In between the rodeo events were Best Dressed Competitions and Best Dancing Competitions. My favorite challenge was the dance competition among the Black dads in attendance, as the rodeo took place on Father’s Day.

Why Black Rodeos Matter

I didn’t realize the challenges athletes face to compete until the award presentation. McClellan explained that some of the athletes traveled hundreds of miles away, and it’s not uncommon for them to be traveling with the last $100 to their name.

Aside from celebrating Black culture, Black rodeos support the dreams of cowboys and cowgirls, who are often not afforded the same opportunities as athletes in mainstream rodeos.

8 Seconds Rodeo awarded more than $60,000 in prize money, which is significantly larger when compared to other Black rodeos but also dramatically lower than mainstream rodeos that can reach over $12 million.

Black rodeos, such as 8 Seconds, help ensure Black representation on mainstream stages. I would pay the money over and over to celebrate Black culture while supporting athletes born into a world they only know — a world with hoofprints etched on their hearts.