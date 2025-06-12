As June arrives, bringing long-awaited warmer days, many people are contemplating or finalizing how they’ll spend their summer. For some, particularly millennials, the realization is that we have transitioned from being cookout guests to hosts, whether we like it or not. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for the invite for. However, if the idea of hosting a gathering sends you into a spiral, there are plenty of events happening around the country to celebrate Juneteenth this month.

While amplifying Black culture and supporting Black-owned businesses should be a year-round endeavor, Juneteenth is a particularly special time to invest in the community. Discover 26 cultural celebrations that showcase Black American liberation, resilience, and excellence.

Alexandria, Virginia

Alexandria’s Black history and cultural experiences will be on full display this Juneteenth with several events. On June 19, reflect on the journey toward freedom with traditional storytelling and songs at the Washington Revels Jubilee Voices Juneteenth Concert at Market Square. The Juneteenth Celebration at The Athenaeum will provide families with an opportunity to explore the history of Juneteenth through hands-on activities, art, and poetry readings. On June 21, the Manumission Tour Company will host 90-minute guided bus tours to visit Alexandria’s African American historic sites.

Atlanta, Georgia

As a city synonymous with Black culture, June is the perfect time to get outside for the Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival. This massive celebration, spanning over 100 acres in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, will take place on June 14–15, 2025. Community, equality, human rights, and justice are the central focus of the multi-day fest, considered Georgia’s official celebration. Multiple live music stages, a parade, the 5K Freedom Run, and more will keep ATLiens in the Juneteenth spirit. There’s also a Car, Truck, Low Rider, and Bike Show slated for the weekend, although details are still to come.

To see another side of Atlanta, the Atlanta History Center is hosting its festivities on June 15. The museum’s on-campus events will spotlight the enduring power of Black craftsmanship and artistry. Attendees can expect hands-on craft demonstrations and an exclusive conversation with author Robell Awake and Dr. Tiffany Momon. There will also be a DJ, food truck park, and Makers’ Market to support local makers and artists.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Jordan Hefler

New Orleans typically gets all the attention, but Baton Rouge is not to be missed this Juneteenth, either. As the home of Southern University, the largest HBCU in the world, the state’s capital city honors African American heritage through numerous community events.

On June 14, the city’s annual Juneteenth Celebration will take place at Gus Young Park. This celebration is a family-friendly day of food, festivities, and a special performance by legendary blues musician Kenny Neal. The celebrations continue on June 21 with Juneteenth Discovery Day at the Capitol Park Museum in downtown Baton Rouge. There’s also Bella Noche Summer Fest, featuring performances by Tyrese, Tank, Jacquees, Southern rap legend Mia X, and Baton Rouge favorite Level.

Baltimore, Maryland

Aside from the abundance of activities on any visit to Baltimore, you’ll equally have several ways to celebrate Juneteenth. AFRAM 2025, Baltimore’s official Juneteenth celebration and African American music, cultural, and arts festival, returns on June 21-22 in Druid Hill Park. This free, two-day festival showcases local artists, businesses, and makers who display their goods, talents, services, and resources to up to 200,000 attendees each year. This year’s lineup of live performances includes Vedo, Amerie, Saweetie, Teedra Moses, Juvenile, and Patti LaBelle.

For an alternative experience, the Walters Art Museum is presenting “AfroFutro: A Journey to the Golden Cloud Nebula.” This free event takes place on June 21, during which Afro House’s Astronaut Symphony creates symphonic performance art. The afternoon performance combines voice, sound design, and live instrumentation to create a futuristic and lush cosmic soundscape.

Buffalo, New York

Buffalo’s Juneteenth is one of the city’s longest-running festivals, with origins that date back to 1976. This year’s events mark the beginning of the committee’s historic 50-year celebration, which is scheduled to run through June 2026. The community-based organization behind the celebration, B.U.I.L.D., aims to preserve and promote the broad spectrum of African American Heritage through educational and cultural activities. This year’s festival will take place on Saturday, June 14 – Sunday, June 15, featuring a parade, musical performances, food vendors, and cultural activities. Held in Martin Luther King Jr. Park, this event in upstate New York is one of several the organization will host throughout the month of June.

Charlotte, North Carolina

This year, the greater Charlotte area has more than a dozen events happening to celebrate Juneteenth. The Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas returns for its 28th year, celebrating from June 12 to 15. Taking place in Plaza Midwood, this free multi-day lineup is the largest and oldest Juneteenth Festival in the Southeast. On-site activities include local vendors, live entertainment, healthcare and children’s villages, and a fashion show by international fashion designer Khadim Soung of Senegal.

The following weekend, on June 21, the culture-filled Durag Festival is celebrating Juneteenth and Black creativity in the Queen City. This art, food, and fashion mash-up is becoming one of the Carolinas’ standout events, and this year is no exception. If an afternoon at the “Meta Gala of Durags” plus a healthy dose of immersive art, local cuisine, and Black excellence at every turn sounds like your Juneteenth vibe, grab your ticket sooner rather than later.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga is also commemorating Juneteenth with a variety of events, including voter awareness initiatives, galas, and parades. The Dalton-Whitfield NAACP will host a parade on June 14 at 10 a.m., while the Juneteenth National Freedom Day parade will take place on June 19, starting at 4 p.m. Following the parade, the Juneteenth National Freedom Day Remix will feature community line dancing, art exhibits, a fashion show, and live music.

The Bessie Smith Cultural Center is celebrating Juneteenth on June 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature live music, food trucks, children’s activities, a Black-owned vendor market, and a documentary screening. In the spirit of the culture, the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP is also hosting a Spades Tournament and Fish Fry on June 21. Registration is required for teams, but a cash prize awaits the best duo.

Cleveland, Ohio

Matt Shiffler

In Cleveland, the Cleveland Juneteenth Freedom Fest is a family-friendly way to commemorate the holiday. Festivities include live performances, Soul Food Row, and a vendor village of Black-owned businesses. The festival will also feature interactive art demonstrations, roller skating, and a family fun zone in Downtown Cleveland on June 14 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Mx. Juneteenth also returns for its 5th year on June 21. This inclusive Juneteenth celebration is where Black and Queer joy takes center stage. Expect live music, drag performances, local vendors, poetry, food, and a welcoming community.

Columbus, Ohio

The 28th Annual Juneteenth Ohio Festival is the country’s third-largest celebration of African American history and culture. Attendees can expect fair bites from food vendors, live music performances, and speakers sharing cherished stories. The two-day weekend of cultural discovery is a great way to explore Ohio’s capital on June 21-22 at Genoa Park. This year’s lineup includes a heartfelt tribute to Frankie Beverly, line dances to “Boots on the Ground,” an “Old School” concert on Saturday, and “Cool Jazz & Blues Sunday.”

Juneteenth On The Ave is also happening in the city on June 21 from 12 – 6 pm on Historic Mt. Vernon Avenue. This district of Columbus comes together to celebrate Black artistry while promoting and supporting Black-owned businesses. The free, family-friendly event will feature performances and visual arts, food trucks, games, art exhibits, health screenings, and information sessions on higher education.

Fayetteville, North Carolina

The city of Fayetteville is gearing up for a series of events to commemorate Juneteenth this year. Festivities kick off with the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Liberty & Legacy Celebration at Dirtbag Ales Brewery & Taproom on Friday, June 13, and Saturday, June 14. Friday night features the Art Crawl, with a night market and live performances, followed by Saturday’s open-air market and immersive cultural experiences.

Celebrations culminate in Fayetteville’s signature event: the 5th Annual Juneteenth Jubilee in Festival Park, from 3–9 p.m. on June 14. This year’s theme is Sovereign, spotlighting the legacy and contributions of Black women, past and present. Expect nationally touring headliners, local acts, food trucks, artisan vendors, and interactive experiences that celebrate Black history, joy, and excellence. The Jubilee blends education and entertainment, offering a powerful and inclusive experience for residents and visitors.

Galveston, Texas

Galveston, Texas, is the birthplace of Juneteenth, as the town in which Union troops arrived on June 19, 1865, delivering the withheld news of the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation. Ahead of the official day, the Galveston Island Juneteenth Festival & Celebration will take place on June 14 from noon to 8:00 p.m. The 2024 festival will take place on the historic grounds of McGuire Dent Recreational Center, now known as Menard Park. Along with the festival’s food, vendors, and live entertainment, The Rolling Sevens are bringing blues, rock, and funk to the stage at 7 p.m.

Other Galveston event options for Juneteenth are plentiful, from the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration Concert (June 15) to “Juneteenth 160: Freedom, Fireworks & Family” on June 19. The latter event will feature a variety of performances, such as spoken word and live music, as well as food trucks and a fireworks display. There’s also the Juneteenth Parade, which ends with a picnic at Wright Cuney Park on June 19.

Houston, Texas

With the abundance of Black culture throughout Houston’s history, it’s no surprise that the city has plenty to offer. The Juneteenth Culture Fest kicks off with a free concert at Miller Outdoor Theatre on June 13, with performances by Ernest Walker Band, LeToya Luckett, Madicin, Jenni P, and Ruben Studdard. On June 14-15, the family-friendly celebration continues with live music, DJs, local vendors, a health and wellness stage, food trucks, and a vibe lounge.

The Houston Freedmen’s Town Conservancy is celebrating 160 years of the holiday with a month-long series of events, including “Juneteenth 160 Fest: Building What We Started” on June 19. This event will feature activities such as yoga, dance, games, face painting, and educational workshops. The organization is also gearing up for a special fireside chat with Dr. Marc Lamont Hill and a tribute to former mayor and congressman Sylvester Turner. There’s also a Juneteenth Tea Cakes and Tours series throughout the month, with upcoming tours on June 14 and 19.

Jacksonville, Florida

Spend the day at the Melanin Market Juneteenth Celebration in Jacksonville on June 14. Jax Melanin Market amplifies Black-owned businesses year-round, making it the perfect way to celebrate in the city. The festival will feature dozens of local Black-owned businesses, artists, and live performances in the Historic Eastside neighborhood of Jacksonville. The organization will shut down A. Philip Randolph Blvd , the main street in the neighborhood, for a day filled with vendors, food trucks, and entertainment stages.

Lexington, Kentucky

In Lexington, Kentucky, SoulTeenth Fest celebrates Juneteenth on June 21. SoulTeenth Fest is part of the multi-day SoulFeast Week, highlighting Black restaurants, farmers, and chefs in Central Kentucky from June 19 to 23. This event celebrates Black culinary culture by showcasing the Black visionaries who are making waves in Lexington’s culinary scene. Curated experiences, educational exhibits, and themed events are offered daily, providing an opportunity to support Black businesses through food and drink.

To honor those who came before us, check out the self-guided African American Heritage Trail walking tour. With more than 45 stops, discover the wealth of African American history in Lexington, including the numerous achievements of Black Lexingtonians.

Little Rock, Arkansas

In Little Rock, Juneteenth in Da Rock is an all-day event celebrating Black culture for the 16th year. The day-long street festival on June 21 will feature a variety of activities, vendors, virtual programs, food, and entertainment. Juneteenth in Da Rock 5K kicks off the day’s events, with music performances ending the night. This event is organized by the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, Arkansas’s only museum that tells the stories of Black Arkansans.

Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin, is holding its 36th Annual Juneteenth in the Park on June 21 at Penn Park. In 1990, a group of Madison’s Black community leaders collaborated with the Madison Inner City Council on Substance Abuse to implement this now-longstanding Juneteenth tradition. From its inception, Madison’s Juneteenth Celebration has been family-centered, providing an enjoyable experience for children and their families. Madison’s celebration of the Black community includes a parade, performances, food trucks, live music, and more.

Memphis, Tennessee

Tennessee Tourism

This year’s Juneteenth Community Day in Memphis will offer free admission to the National Civil Rights Museum. Located at the Lorraine Motel where Dr. King was assassinated in 1968, the immersive experience includes comprehensive exhibits, artifacts, and interactive media that cover five centuries. On June 19, visitors can learn more about the holiday’s origins and the stories of hard-fought freedom that have unfolded since its inception.

In North Memphis, the 32nd Annual Juneenth Douglass Freedom Festival will focus on “Women of Color, Women of Excellence” as its theme this year. This three-day festival includes a youth day, heritage parade, BBQ competition, and live art. Attendees will also enjoy a music showcase, local vendors, and family-friendly activities that honor the history and legacy of Juneteenth.

Miami, Florida

Miami is paying homage to Black culture in numerous ways, making it a busy June lineup in The Magic City. The Miami Juneteenth Festival will commemorate the holiday on June 18 at the Griffing Center. Open to the public and free to attend, this celebration will feature live performances by national and local artists, Black-owned vendors, and interactive exhibits.

In Miami fashion, a family-friendly beach bash is happening at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park on Saturday, June 14. Activities include interactive games, food, live music, and entertainment, along the shores of a historic beachfront location. On June 20, the Black Miami Weekend Beach Frolic will offer free massages, an ancestor blessing, and Kompa dance lessons.

Montgomery, Alabama

Experience Montgomery

The birthplace of the civil rights movement, Montgomery, Alabama, has several events that make it a must-visit destination. Aside from numerous historic sites, the 10th Annual Juneteenth Celebration is taking place at Rosa Parks Museum on Saturday, June 14. The free event includes admission to the museum, vendors, live music, and local food to savor.

The Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) is delivering a series of Juneteenth concerts on June 18 and 19. On opening night, Yolanda Adams and Donald Lawrence and Company will present performances to ticketholders. On Juneteenth, a free performance by Jason Max Ferdinand and his choir, the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers, will take place at noon. Grammy Award-winning artists Cécile McLorin Salvant and Terence Blanchard will headline the jazz concert later that evening. EJI will also offer free admission to the Legacy Sites: the Legacy Museum, the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, and the Freedom Monument Sculpture Park.

Nashville, Tennessee

June marks the return and commemoration of Black Music Month. In Nashville, the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) celebrates the contributions, legacies, and icons of music’s past, present, and future. The month-long celebration features live performers, special guests, and appearances, culminating in a Juneteenth Community Day on June 19.

The Juneteenth615 Celebration has become one of the most widely celebrated Juneteenth events in Nashville, attracting 10,000 people annually. The city-wide celebration spans numerous events, including Juneteenth Restaurant Week, a fireworks presentation, craft and community vendors, and live entertainment. This year also marks the unveiling of the “First Family of Black Country” mural by local artist Elisheba Israel Mrozik on June 19.

New Orleans, Louisiana

The New Orleans Juneteenth Festival is taking place at the legendary Louis Armstrong Park on June 19. The free event kicks off in New Orleans style, featuring a second-line parade, followed by live performances. The 2025 Juneteenth Freedom Gala, on June 20, will celebrate the Black past, present, and future, awarding Tarriona “Tank” Ball with the 2025 North Star Award.

New York City, New York

New Yorkers (and visitors) will have to choose wisely, with nearly a dozen events taking place across the city. In Brooklyn, the 16th Annual Juneteenth NY Celebration spans a week of programming (June 12-19) this year. Events include the Black Kings Awards ceremony, a restaurant crawl, and a live virtual Juneteenth Day Summit. The main event, a free festival at Linden Park, begins at 8:30 a.m. on June 14 with a parade, followed by performances from local artists, vendors, and interactive activities for the whole family. On the same day, the Juneteenth Bar Crawl in Harlem is a great way to make new friends from noon to 7 p.m.

Black Restaurant Week also coincides with Juneteenth in New York, offering foodies an opportunity to honor the culture through cuisine. From June 15 to June 29, explore and dine at more than 100 Black-owned restaurants, bakeries, food trucks, and more. There’s also the Juneteenth Food Festival, co-hosted by Black-Owned Brooklyn and the Weeksville Heritage Center. Broadway is also celebrating Juneteenth with its fifth annual event, which honors and features Black artists and allies.

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix offers several events to choose from within the city. The annual Valley of the Sun Juneteenth Celebration is happening at Eastlake Park on June 14. Attendees can expect a variety of family-friendly activities, live music, and a Buffalo Soldiers presentation. The event will also host a variety of retail and food vendors, educational dialogues, a movie screening, and a talent show. On Sunday, June 15, the 5th Annual RYBE Juneteenth Freedom Celebration will deliver a day of family fun and education.

In nearby Tempe, the 12th Annual Juneteenth Celebration will take place at Tempe History Museum on June 14. From there, head to the Juneteenth Block Party in Downtown Tempe to enjoy line dancing, a barber battle, and plenty of Black-owned eats.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Juneteenth in Pittsburgh is a great time, with several events that have a significant impact on the city each year. The CommUnity Concert & Family BBQ has a soulful lineup of music performances, cultural activities, and vendors on June 14. On June 18, the Schenley Park Roller Rink is opening for a free night of roller skating, and Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park welcomes families to watch “Fences” or “Soul” at dusk throughout the week.

From June 19 to 22, the WPA Juneteenth and Black Music Celebration will host a series of events at Mellon Spray Park. Festivities include a ticketed boat party (June 19), a free concert featuring Dru Hill (June 20), and the annual Juneteenth March and Parade (June 21). The free celebration also features educational talks with anti-racist Scholar Tim Wise and community activist 19-Keys.

Richmond, Virginia

Richmond residents and visitors can join in the celebration at “Juneteenth 2025, A Freedom Celebration” on June 14 at the Manchester Dock. Attendees are invited to reflect, engage in dance, and enjoy conversations, food, and activities for the children. Following the day celebration, A Tribute to the Ancestors, Along the Trail of Enslaved Africans immerses attendees in narratives that honor the ancestors.

On June 21 at Dorsey Park in Richmond, Virginia, Henrico Recreation & Parks will host its Juneteenth Celebration for the community. From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., the family can shop local vendors, play in the kids’ zone, and enjoy a variety of food trucks. A community stage will showcase local talent, while the main stage features go-go performances. Pull up with your blanket and chairs to celebrate and enjoy the 9:45 p.m. fireworks finale.

St. Louis, Missouri

The Lou is honoring Black culture with several events, starting with Neighbors Impacting Communities’ Third Annual Juneteenth Celebration. On June 14, 2025, head to Soulard Park for a Freedom Parade that transitions into a day of family fun. Alternatively, the Delmar Blvd Juneteenth Celebration will feature a 5K run/walk, a family fun day, a food truck pop-up, and evening performances. The Griot Museum of Black History is also hosting its own celebration and freedom march on June 19.

These celebrations around the U.S. are only a fraction of the ways communities are honoring the emancipation of enslaved people. Whether visiting major cities or smaller towns, there will likely be a festival nearby to gather, make memories, and continue celebrating and reflecting on the legacy of Black America.