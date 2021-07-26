Photo Credit: DeAnna Taylor
How To Spend A Day In Black-Owned Portland, Oregon
Portland, Oregon, is a city like no other. It’s a mix of stunning natural landscapes mixed with a city feel. Although COVID-19 hit the city hard, residents are working hard to get things back to normal. And, you can’t mention Portland without mentioning its array of delicious restaurants and food carts. It’s definitely a foodie’s paradise. But, the city is also home to several thriving Black-owned businesses.
Is Portland on your list? Or just moved there and looking for things to do and places to support? In the words of newlywed, Issa Rae, ‘we got y’all.’ Here’s how you can spend a day in Black-owned Portland.
Morning
Start the morning with uniquely named coffee drinks from sneakerhead-inspired coffee joint, Deadstock Coffee. Owner Ian Williams found a way to marry his love for fly kicks with his love for dope coffee.
After all, according to him, ‘coffee should be dope!’
If you want something a little lighter, in the form of fresh pressed juice, head to Drink Mamey. Founder Cydnie Smith-McCarthy created the brand to share her love for all-things plant-based and wellness.
Afternoon
Once you are fueled, it’s time for some shopping. Start at Produce PDX. It’s an art collective, creative space, retail shop, and barbershop, all-in-one. Depending on when you visit the city, you can also catch the bi-weekly market held just outside the store. The street is filled with other Black and minority owned vendors from around the city.
After you’ve shopped at Produce, and also depending on the day, head over to My People’s Market. This specialty market allows vendors of color to showcase their products in the windows of Portland’s 10Y Building. You can scan the QR codes on each window pane to go to the vendor’s website to purchase.
On some days, the actual vendors will set up a pop-up style market so that you can shop in-person, too.
Once you work up an appetite for lunch, we suggest a few places.
For some of the city’s most talked about spots, check out Everybody Eats, Plant-based Papi, or Nacheaux.
Evening
After you rest up at your accommodation, head out to explore the city’s many Black culture-inspired murals. They can be found all over, but many are in the city’s downtown/ Chinatown neighborhoods.
If you want to pre-game for dinner, stop by the Abbey Creek Wine downtown Portland tasting room, for a 90-minute hip-hop wine tasting experience. Be sure to reserve your spot in advance, and be mindful of the times slots before booking.
For those who like to partake in cannabis, you have to make a pit stop at the city’s only Black-owned dispensary, Green Muse. The owners of this shop are very knowledgeable and offer a variety of products for your needs.
Finally, end the evening with dinner and cocktails at Amalfi’s. It’s not often that you get to experience a Black-owned Italian restaurant, so it’s definitely a must-do.
Most evenings there is live music on the patio, and you can’t forget to snap a photo in front of the Rosie the Riveter inspired mural, paying homage to the restaurant’s current owner, Kiauna Floyd.