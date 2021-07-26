How To Spend A Day In Black-Owned Portland, Oregon

Once you are fueled, it’s time for some shopping. Start at Produce PDX. It’s an art collective, creative space, retail shop, and barbershop, all-in-one. Depending on when you visit the city, you can also catch the bi-weekly market held just outside the store. The street is filled with other Black and minority owned vendors from around the city.

After you’ve shopped at Produce, and also depending on the day, head over to My People’s Market. This specialty market allows vendors of color to showcase their products in the windows of Portland’s 10Y Building. You can scan the QR codes on each window pane to go to the vendor’s website to purchase.

On some days, the actual vendors will set up a pop-up style market so that you can shop in-person, too.

Once you work up an appetite for lunch, we suggest a few places.

For some of the city’s most talked about spots, check out Everybody Eats, Plant-based Papi, or Nacheaux.