The complimentary breakfast buffet, once a staple of the hotel experience and a key factor in many travelers’ accommodation decisions, is rapidly disappearing from major hotel chains worldwide. According to Fortune, Hyatt Place, long celebrated for its inclusive morning meal, has launched a pilot program at over 40 locations throughout the United States that eliminates automatic free breakfast for all guests.

Instead, travelers must now choose between room rates that include or exclude the morning meal, essentially turning what was once a complimentary amenity into an optional add-on. Meanwhile, St. Regis Macao, part of the prestigious Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, eliminated free breakfast for its loyalty members in March 2025, replacing the perk with bonus points and local offerings. For higher-tier members, the hotel now offers a discounted breakfast rather than a complimentary service.

Why Are Hotels Cutting Free Breakfast?

Hotels cite rising costs and changing consumer preferences as primary motivators behind the breakfast cutback. According to industry experts, complimentary breakfast has become increasingly expensive for hotels to maintain while simultaneously decreasing in value as a customer draw. Modern travelers, particularly those visiting for leisure rather than business, are increasingly opting to explore local dining options rather than eating at their hotel.

“For luxury brands, giving top-tier loyalty members free breakfast really doesn’t do anything for that member,” explains Zach Demuth, global head of hotels research at JLL. The success of these pilot programs may ultimately depend on customer sensitivity to value, with guests at budget-conscious properties often prioritizing price over in-house meals.

However, despite the growing trend of eliminating complimentary breakfast, data suggests the move might hurt hotels financially. Research from CBRE found that properties offering complimentary breakfast consistently outperform those that don’t. Since 2023, hotels offering free breakfast have seen more than double the Revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of those that do not.

What This Means For Travelers

For travelers accustomed to grabbing a quick plate of eggs and bacon before heading out for the day, this trend means potentially higher vacation costs or the need to factor breakfast into travel budgets. Loyalty program members face particular disappointment as benefits they’ve worked to earn gradually disappear.

The change aligns with broader hospitality industry shifts, where companies test different pricing structures and amenity bundles to maximize revenue while responding to evolving customer preferences. Hyatt’s website now carefully states “Free breakfast at most hotels,” signaling a departure from their previous universal approach to the morning meal perk.