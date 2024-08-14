One thing that stands out about Black-owned restaurants in Sacramento – Black restauranteurs care about creating a joyful culinary experience with food from scratch. There aren’t many cities where restaurant owners will make you feel like you’re stepping into someone’s home to have dinner at their table, yet this is exactly what visitors will feel once they step foot into one of these Black-owned restaurants.

Colo’s Soul Food

Colo’s Soul Food went from a popular food stand in Oak Park to a full-scale restaurant in 2020. It’s a beloved restaurant serving authentic, made-from-scratch soul food. Inspired by Cora Lorraine, Colo’s is a family-owned business with roots in several places, including Oakland, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Baltimore. However, Richmond, Virginia is at the heart of their roots.

When the community wants amazing food and entertainment, Colo’s is a go-to restaurant in Sacramento, where the chefs take their time in preparation. For the McCree family, soul food isn’t just food but an experience and journey of rich history with bold, savory flavors, fresh vegetables, herbs, and meats.

Photo credit: Gabe Pierce / Unsplash

Owners : Kevin and Tamar McCree

: Kevin and Tamar McCree Location: Old North Sacramento

Old North Sacramento Cuisine: Southern, Soul Food

Southern, Soul Food Menu Spotlight: Gumbo, Oxtail Dinner, Southern Fried Chicken Dinner

Gumbo, Oxtail Dinner, Southern Fried Chicken Dinner Before you go: Reservations are accepted.

Dubplate Kitchen And Jamaican Cuisine

You don’t have to travel to Jamaica for authentic Jamaican cuisine in Sacramento. Dubplate Kitchen & Jamaican Cuisine is the best place to explore Caribbean food, culture, and the culinary traditions found in Jamaican food.

Officially launched in 2019, Dubplate Kitchen and Jamaican Cuisine is serving the flavors of Jamaica to Sacramento, the West, and beyond. The owner, Ms. Wolete M. Atherley, does her best to keep ingredients true to the flavors of the island and the culture.

Photo credit: e2ghost / pixels

Owner: Ms. Wolete M. Atherley

Ms. Wolete M. Atherley Location: Del Paso Manor Shopping Center

Del Paso Manor Shopping Center Cuisine: Jamaican

Jamaican Menu Spotlight: Curry Goat, Jerk Chicken, Ital Stew

Curry Goat, Jerk Chicken, Ital Stew Before you go: Online orders are accepted. Closed on Sundays.

Fixins Soul Kitchen

Fixins was founded to bring the community together to celebrate the rich heritage and culture of African Americans. Oak Park native, former NBA All-Star, and Mayor of Sacramento Kevin Johnson (KJ) and his wife, Michelle, founded Fixins to combine his love of Black culture and her obsession with great food.

When KJ was on the road throughout his 12 years of playing in the NBA, he craved soul food because it reminded him of home. He sought out soul food restaurants because they brought him joy. Together, the Johnsons are setting a standard for the American soul food experience by offering authentic soul food and impeccable service in a hip, energetic atmosphere.

Owners: Kevin and Michelle Johnson

Kevin and Michelle Johnson Location: Oak Park

Oak Park Cuisine: Southern, Soul Food

Southern, Soul Food Menu Spotlight: Smothered Chicken, The Better Burger, Hot Chicken Sandwich, Collard Greens with Turkey Necks, Charred Okra with Bacon

Smothered Chicken, The Better Burger, Hot Chicken Sandwich, Collard Greens with Turkey Necks, Charred Okra with Bacon Before you go: Online orders are accepted. The restaurant accepts reservations.

Nash And Proper

It’s hard to pass up a place that’s voted “Best Food Truck,” “Best Fried Chicken,” and “Best Spicy Food.” Nash & Proper has received all of these accolades, which means it’s worth the visit.

Nash & Proper is serving Sacramento the best Nashville-style fried chicken. The team operates two locations and three food trucks, making it easy to find their famous chicken in several places throughout the city.

Owner: Chef Cecil Rhodes

Chef Cecil Rhodes Locations: Downtown, Various

Downtown, Various Cuisine: Southern

Southern Menu Spotlight: The Sammich, Jumbo Wings

The Sammich, Jumbo Wings Before you go: There are various locations throughout Sacramento, including food trucks.

Palace African Restaurant And Food

Located in the Arden Arcade area, Palace African Restaurant & Food is Sacramento’s first African international restaurant. According to the restaurant website, the owner has several restaurants in Ghana and is now serving authentic flavors of West Africa to the West Coast by bringing flavors from the homeland of Africa and abroad.

Aside from traditional cuisine and items such as waakye, jollof, and fufu, there are international dishes mixed with American styles that people can choose on the menu.

Location: Arden Arcade Area

Arden Arcade Area Cuisine: West African, Fusion

West African, Fusion Menu Spotlight: Suya/Kabab, Jollof, Waakye, Fried Plantains, Red Snapper with Banku, Chicken Stew, Fufu

Suya/Kabab, Jollof, Waakye, Fried Plantains, Red Snapper with Banku, Chicken Stew, Fufu Before you go: The restaurant accepts reservations and online orders.

Queen Sheba

The Sacramento-based restaurant Queen Sheba is where people go for delicious and satisfying Ethiopian cuisine. As a community staple in the Sacramento area for more than 10 years, Queen Sheba’s staff takes great pride in their from-scratch cooking and unique recipes, which were developed and passed down from mother to daughter in Ethiopia for generations.

Queen Sheba offers mouth-watering Ethiopian dishes for meat lovers and a wide array of ​vegetarian, vegan-friendly, and gluten-free options with unique signatures such as Berbere and ​Injera.

Owner: Zion (Tsion) Taddese

Zion (Tsion) Taddese Location: Downtown

Downtown Cuisine: Ethiopian

Ethiopian Menu Spotlight: Vegetable Sambusa, Queen Sheba Signature Vegetarian Comb, Awaze Beef Tibbs, Fish Tibbs

Vegetable Sambusa, Queen Sheba Signature Vegetarian Comb, Awaze Beef Tibbs, Fish Tibbs Before you go: Vegan and vegetarian options are available.

Q1227 Restaurant

After serving the former president of the United States, Bill Clinton, Grammy-award winning artists, comedians Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, and so much more, Chef Q decided to open his own restaurant in October 2019 when the opportunity knocked on his door. His restaurant reflects his southern roots while embracing his love of California’s fresh ingredients. Q1227 Restaurant is affectionately named after the Chef’s birthday, which is December 27.

Owner: Chef Q

Chef Q Location: Roseville

Roseville Cuisine: Southern, Modern Comfort

Southern, Modern Comfort Menu Spotlight: Artichoke Beignet, Fried Lobster Bites, Nueske Pork Belly Tidbits, Berkshire “Tomahawk” Pork Chop, Branzini

Artichoke Beignet, Fried Lobster Bites, Nueske Pork Belly Tidbits, Berkshire “Tomahawk” Pork Chop, Branzini Before you go: The restaurant accepts reservations and online orders.

Tori’s Place

The heart and soul heart of Southern cuisine come to life at Tori’s Place. Located in the heart of Sacramento, Tori’s is more than a restaurant. It’s a celebration of community, tradition, and the unmistakable joy that comes with each bite.

Menu items—including fried chicken, gumbo, smothered pork chops, and red snapper—are crafted with care and special ingredient love. Tori’s is a home away from home, where every meal is a celebration, and every guest is family.

Owner: Victoria “Tori” Haggins

Victoria “Tori” Haggins Location: Downtown

Downtown Cuisine: Southern

Southern Menu Spotlight: Fried Chicken Combo, Red Snapper Combo, Gumbo with Rice

Fried Chicken Combo, Red Snapper Combo, Gumbo with Rice Before you go: The restaurant doesn’t accept reservations.

Urban Roots Brewing And Smokehouse

If you’re looking for a down-to-earth restaurant and brewery for your friends or family, head to Urban Roots. Located downtown, Urban Roots is an independent craft brewery and smokehouse. It officially opened its doors in 2018 and has since created a fun atmosphere of extraordinary people, beer, and food. The owners say stepping foot into Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse is all about having a good time with food, drinks, and good company.

Owners: Rob Archie, Peter Hoey

Rob Archie, Peter Hoey Location: Downtown

Downtown Cuisine: American, Barbecue

American, Barbecue Menu Spotlight: Brisket Tacos, Half Alabama Chicken, Hot Link, Pulled Pork, Burnt End Beans

Brisket Tacos, Half Alabama Chicken, Hot Link, Pulled Pork, Burnt End Beans Before you go: The brewery serves food at the bar and doesn’t accept reservations.

Sacramento may not always be at the top of the list when people discuss the top foodie cities in the United States, but it deserves some spotlight. Black-owned restaurant owners are among many reasons why people are turning their attention to the Northern California city. These restaurants offer an array of variety and flavors that will have visitors craving more once they leave.