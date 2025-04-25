Universal Orlando’s newest theme park, Epic Universe, is opening its gates on May 22, 2025, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most ambitious theme park projects ever built. Buzz has been building for years. With sneak peeks on social media and excitement around its immersive lands, it’s becoming a must-visit destination for thrill-seekers, pop culture lovers, and families.

The park brings together technology, storytelling, and beloved franchises into one expansive experience. If you’re planning a trip to Orlando, here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your visit to Epic Universe.

Key Details

Address : 4700 E. Sand Lake Road, Orlando, FL 32819. Located just south of Sand Lake Road and east of Universal Boulevard, Epic Universe is easily accessible from the Orlando International Airport and downtown Orlando. It’s about a 15-minute drive from Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

: 4700 E. Sand Lake Road, Orlando, FL 32819. Located just south of Sand Lake Road and east of Universal Boulevard, Epic Universe is easily accessible from the Orlando International Airport and downtown Orlando. It’s about a 15-minute drive from Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Modes of Transportation : Guests can use free Universal shuttle buses that connect all Universal Orlando properties, including Epic Universe. Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft are available, and there’s parking on-site. Public transportation options include Lynx buses from central Orlando.

: Guests can use free Universal shuttle buses that connect all Universal Orlando properties, including Epic Universe. Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft are available, and there’s parking on-site. Public transportation options include Lynx buses from central Orlando. Operating Hours: Hours will vary seasonally and by day, but expect general opening times around 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. During peak seasons and special events, extended hours will likely be available. Check the official Universal Park hours page for updates.

Essential Tips

Best Times to Visit : Aim for midweek visits (Tuesday through Thursday) to avoid heavy weekend crowds. Early mornings, right after the park opens, are your best chance of avoiding long waits at top attractions. Visiting during the sh oulder seasons (late spring or early fall) also helps you avoid extreme heat and peak tourist seasons.

: Aim for midweek visits (Tuesday through Thursday) to avoid heavy weekend crowds. Early mornings, right after the park opens, are your best chance of avoiding long waits at top attractions. Visiting during oulder seasons (late spring or early fall) also helps you avoid extreme heat and peak tourist seasons. Dress Code & Packing Tips : Dress for the Florida heat; lightweight clothes, sunscreen, sunglasses, and a refillable water bottle are essentials. Good walking shoes are a must, and a poncho is a good idea to bring along in case of summer rainstorms or water rides.

: Dress for the Florida heat; lightweight clothes, sunscreen, sunglasses, and a refillable water bottle are essentials. Good walking shoes are a must, and a poncho is a good idea to bring along in case of summer rainstorms or water rides. Cash/Credit Considerations : Nearly all locations accept major credit and debit cards, as well as mobile payments like Apple Pay. It’s still wise to bring a small amount of cash for tipping or unexpected situations.

: Nearly all locations accept major credit and debit cards, as well as mobile payments like Apple Pay. It’s still wise to bring a small amount of cash for tipping or unexpected situations. Pro Tips for a Smooth Visit: Download the Universal Orlando app for real-time updates on wait times, virtual queues, and mobile food ordering. Consider upgrading with an Express Pass to skip the lines. Head to the most popular lands, like Super Nintendo World, early in the day. And for incredible photos, visit Celestial Park at sunset.

What to Expect At Epic Universe

Epic Universe will transport visitors into five fully themed lands, each crafted to offer immersive storytelling and cutting-edge attractions. Unlike traditional theme park layouts, the lands radiate out from Celestial Park, the central hub. Expect a high-tech mix of rides, themed dining options, character encounters, and interactive zones, all set in visually stunning environments.

This park is about thrills and experiencing your favorite stories in 360° detail. Each land feels like stepping through a portal into another world. Thanks to Universal’s partnership with blockbuster franchises like Harry Potter, Nintendo, DreamWorks, and its own classic Monsters, guests can dive headfirst into multiple universes in one day.

Celestial Park

Celestial Park features winding gardens, interactive water features, stargazing-inspired architecture, and restaurants with outdoor patios. It’s the first place visitors will enter and serves as a visual and logistical anchor for the park. Don’t miss the Stardust Racers coaster, a dual-track roller coaster that promises high-speed thrills through a futuristic landscape. Whether you want to start the day with a bang or take a breather with a bite to eat, Celestial Park sets the tone for the adventure ahead.

The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

This entirely new expansion of the Wizarding World focuses on the Ministry of Magic during the 1920s, inspired by the “Fantastic Beasts” films. Designed to immerse fans in the golden age of magic, the land includes Art Deco magical architecture and hidden wand interactions. The star attraction is a new dark ride featuring Newt Scamander, voiced by Eddie Redmayne. It brings magical creatures to life in vivid detail. Expect magical dining, themed shops, and plenty of photo ops.

Super Nintendo World

For fans of all ages, this land is a dream come true. Modeled after the hit Japanese and California versions, Epic Universe’s Super Nintendo World brings beloved games to life. Ride Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, navigate the interactive Mushroom Kingdom, and venture into the Donkey Kong Country expansion featuring the long-awaited Mine-Cart Madness coaster. It’s vibrant, interactive, and loaded with nostalgia. Plus, themed food stands sell Mushroom Kingdom snacks and character merchandise you won’t find anywhere else.

How To Train Your Dragon – Isle Of Berk

This land recreates the rugged Viking world of the How to Train Your Dragon films. It’s kid-friendly and full of charm, with rides, play areas, and shows that appeal to younger audiences and families. Fly alongside Toothless on a family coaster, enjoy water-based attractions, and dine in mead-hall-style restaurants. The atmosphere is rich in Nordic detail, making it a fully immersive and visually stunning part of the park.

Dark Universe

Dark Universe brings a spookier edge, exploring the gothic world of Universal’s Classic Monsters like Frankenstein, Dracula, and The Wolfman. It’s an eerie, atmospheric land packed with clever storytelling and tech. The highlight is Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, a thrilling dark ride combining physical sets and next-gen animatronics. Expect fog-filled pathways, hidden encounters, and a moody but family-accessible overall tone.

Epic Universe stands apart from other theme parks. Each of its five lands offers a fully immersive experience, built with attention to detail and a clear focus on storytelling. The layout encourages exploration, the attractions push creative boundaries, and the entire park is designed to keep guests engaged from start to finish.

Fly through magical cities, navigate game-inspired worlds, explore dragon-filled skies, or walk through eerie gothic landscapes. Every part of the park delivers something distinct. Use this guide to plan ahead, avoid common headaches, and get the most out of your visit. For tickets and the latest information, visit the official Universal Orlando website.