Florida is a southeastern state in the United States with many popular cities and destinations. This American state is like a world of its own but is a major tourist destination for locals and tourists alike. The state is popular for its endless nightlife, sunny skies, and distinct regions with plenty to offer to tourists. Although Florida sometimes experiences unpleasant weather, its coastal ambiance continues to impress visitors. The travel industry in Florida is a big part of the local culture and economy so visitors will not lack entertainment while in the state. As a typically extremely warm state, there are times when a visit can feel miserable. Due to this and its unique offerings, spring is the best time to visit Florida.

Average Temperature This Time of Year

75-85 Degrees F

Weather

The weather during spring in Florida is some of the most pleasant that visitors can experience. Since the state experiences such high temperatures during the summer, typically up to 95 degrees F, this season is ruled out as the most ideal. Travelers who prefer milder weather should visit during spring since temperatures are milder and the level of rain is minimal. This time of year is particularly beneficial for people who plan to get active during their visit.

Melissa Mullin/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Although the temperatures in Florida are more manageable in the spring, visitors should ensure they stay hydrated since the peak heat of the day can seemingly come out of nowhere.

Enjoy The Best Beaches

Florida offers some of the best beaches in the United States. A big perk of visiting the state’s beaches is that the water is typically warm and comfortable to swim or relax in. Countless beach towns throughout the state have great attractions, beach bum hotspots, and other hidden gems. Some of the most popular beaches in Florida are Panama City Beach, Daytona Beach, Clearwater Beach, and Cocoa Beach. Visiting these beaches during the spring gives visitors the chance to bask in the sun but not bake.

charliewarl/Unsplash

Travel Tip: If visitors of Florida plan to hit the beaches in spring to partake in activities like surfing and swimming, it may be worth purchasing a water-resistant phone protector.

John F. Kennedy Space Center

The John F. Kennedy Space Center is one of the 10 NASA field centers. This premier spaceport has played an integral role in NASA’s mission to explore the final frontier. It has served as a departure site for many journeys to the moon and a significant cultural and historical site. History and space buffs should be sure to visit, but it is wise to avoid weekend visits. Arriving early, around 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., will allow guests to utilize the day.

Laurenz Heymann/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Early spring is the best time to visit Florida’s Kennedy Space Center to avoid the tourists coming to the state in early summer.

Amusement Parks

Florida is an entertainment hub with many options for amusement park thrills. Among these top attractions are Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, LEGOLAND, and Epcot. Epcot is a foodies’ dream while Disney World and Universal Studios are places where visitors can take part in exciting adventures. The parks have exhilarating rides, fantastic food, and ample themed souvenirs to purchase.

James Lee/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Depending on how many days visitors buy tickets to the parks, it is advisable to arrive as early as possible to tackle the extensive area of each attraction.

Vibrant Local Culture

Florida has an overall diverse culture, partially thanks to the amount of retirees that flock to the state. Some people enjoy the local museums including Wynwood Walls, The Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, and the Dali Museum. If this type of cultural immersion is not preferable, other aspects of Floridian culture can keep you entertained. Seasonal community events, concerts, live sports, and getting outdoors are nice ways to explore the area.

Juan Pablo Mascanfroni/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Despite visitor’s ideas about what they will do during their Florida trip it is helpful to bring swimsuits, walking shoes, and breathable clothes.

Fewer Crowds

Although the summer is a peak travel time in Florida, some people have caught onto the trend of spring visits. Spring is less crowded compared to summer since children are still in school. People who plan a spring visit should research to avoid spring break dates. Doing so will allow them to enjoy all the perks of the best time to visit Florida without the annoyance of lines and photo-bombing strangers.

Lance Asper/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Planning a visit between spring break and the start of the summer is the best way to experience a dip in crowds and comfortable weather.

Visit Key West

Key West is a part of the Florida Keys archipelago on the southernmost portion of the state. This subtropical paradise is a destination for relaxation. The clear waters, powdery white sands, and lush vegetation in Key West make it an ideal vacation spot. Spring is an especially great time to visit Key West since the chance of rainfall is low and sunny weather prevails. Key West can be an expensive place to visit. Despite this, the island vibes are well worth it. Florida can be less of a hassle for some people than more distant destinations with similar sub-tropical offerings.

Thomas Besseling/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Key West has something for everyone but travelers should try to book as much as they can ahead of time to avoid issues.

Historic Districts

Florida has many historic areas and landmarks. One of the most popular places to discover the history of Florida is St. Augustine. St. Augustine has unique sights and is one of the oldest surviving residences in the area. This historic district was made a National Historic Landmark in 1970 so there are many nice museums to visit. The Ximenez-Fatio House Museum, Lightner Museum, and Castillo de San Marcos National Monument are some of the popular tourist attractions.

Michael J. Vega/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Travelers who might like to stay in or around St. Augustine are in for a treat since many historic accommodations are also centrally located for sightseeing.

Florida is a unique place filled with plenty of things to do. It has quaint, historic towns and bigger cities, so visitor’s experience depends on them. Spring is the best time to visit Florida for many different reasons. A visit during this time is enough to highlight why the state is one of the most popular places to vacation in the United States.