Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is a sprawling and vibrant city with lots of exciting things for couples to do. The city beautifully blends tradition, culture, and modernity, making for a dynamic and memorable experience. From getting Arabian spa treatments and dune bashing in the desert, to visiting new attractions and high tea at one of the city’s tallest skyscrapers, there’s much to do. Moreover, seeing the natural beauty of Mangrove National Park, the desert’s starlight, and the city’s watersides can be grounding and romantic.

See Abu Dhabi From 74 Stories High

The Observation Deck at 300 is a must-visit for the best things to do in Abu Dhabi with your partner. You and your significant other will take in the city’s eye-catching and modern skyline from this incredible height. The Observation Deck at 300 is inside the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, and lovebirds may enjoy having high tea at the cafe.

Location & Hours: Tower 2 – Level 74 King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St – Al Bateen – W32 – Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates / 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

AED 95 (around $26) per person Pro Tip: Each ticket includes an AED 50 food and beverage credit.

Visit teamLab Phenomena

This is a stunning, encapsulating, and immersive space. You and your partner will experience art on a grand and sensory level, making for lifelong memories. Opened in April 2025, this 17,000-square-foot venue features vibrant artwork centered around “Environmental Phenomena.” For art museum lovers, going through the dry, wet, tea lamp, and sketch factory areas may feel uniquely transformative.

Location & Hours: Al Saadiyat Island, Cultural District, Abu Dhabi, UAE / 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., not including holidays

AED 150 per adult (around $41), and VIP Experiences will cost more Pro Tip: Wear comfortable clothing that you don’t mind getting wet (or folding up) and easy-to-walk-in flat shoes.

Stroll The Corniche

This around five-mile-long waterfront promenade is one of the best things to do in Abu Dhabi for couples seeking variety. Of course, sightseeing, people-watching, and strolling are activities in themselves. You could also use the promenade as a starting point before enjoying Corniche Beach and dining options along the route. Discovering the path and its stops is a lovely way to spend the day with your partner.

Location & Hours: Corniche Road. The promenade and beach are open 24 hours a day, but the sandy areas are open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Free to walk the promenade, some beach areas have entry fees Pro Tip: Rent bikes to get to the promenade’s destinations faster. There are restrooms and public beach access along the way.

Relax During A Couples Spa Day

Having a shared spa day can be amazing for disconnecting from the world and reconnecting with your significant other. Additionally, visiting an Abu Dhabi spa is the perfect chance to experience Arabian bath rituals and pampering methods. For example, The Spa at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island offers couples hammam experiences. Other options lovebirds may consider are Zayna Spa, Four Seasons, or Soul Senses Spa and Wellness locations. Purchasing a couples’ spa package will set you and your loved one up for hours of blissful relaxation.

Location & Hours: Depends on where you choose

Depends on where you choose – budget at least AED 1,200 (around $327) Pro Tip: Check the spa’s services and policies before booking an appointment.

Explore Mangrove National Park

This is one of the best things to do in Abu Dhabi for couples who love basking in nature’s beauty. Soaking up the views makes this a worthwhile experience. However, other activities to enjoy at this breathtaking natural park include kayaking, outdoor yoga, boating, strolling along the mile-long boardwalk, and touring the mangrove forest in an electric car.

Location & Hours: Eastern Ring Road, Abu Dhabi / 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Depends on what activities you choose Pro Tip: The wildlife at Mangrove National Park includes flamingos, herons, gazelles, sea turtles, and others. You must have tickets for an activity to access the park.

Embark On A Desert Safari

A desert safari is one of the best things to do in Abu Dhabi for couples who love to get their adrenaline pumping. A jam-packed version of this experience might look like dune bashing, riding camels, sandboarding, and having a photo shoot amidst the rolling dunes. Book a sunset desert safari to add some golden hour magic to your exciting day.

Location & Hours: Depends on the tour operator you choose

Depends on the tour operator you choose Pro Tip: Multiple tour operators offer this experience, so shop around before picking your best option.

Visit The Louvre Abu Dhabi

This is a sprawling attraction with things to do and see. In addition to exploring the art collection and exhibits, couples can draw, paint, or have a private photographer snap pictures. Besides artsy activities, lovebirds can go on a private catamaran cruise or kayak around the building’s stunning outside architecture. Elsewhere on the property, you’ll find places to eat and shop.

Location & Hours: Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The site is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to midnight. However, the galleries and exhibits are open from Tuesday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and from Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Adults 18 and over pay AED 65 per person Pro Tip: The museum is closed on Mondays.

Go Stargazing In The Desert

This guided experience is one of the best things to do in Abu Dhabi for couples, thanks to its fun and unique nature. The all-inclusive overnight experience will peak when you and your boo look up at the best place to stargaze in the UAE. The tour operator, Arabian Wonders, will provide transportation into the desert, dinner, non-alcoholic drinks, camping equipment, a tent, mattresses, and an on-site lavatory area. The evening will include a bonfire, music, melting marshmallows, and campfire games. You’ll enjoy “sunrise over the dunes” and breakfast in the morning.

Location & Hours: Pick-up will be at a petrol station in Abu Dhabi. The stargazing and camp night will take place in Al Quaa, starting at noon on the first day and ending sometime the next day.

AED 550 (around $150) per person Pro Tip: Couples will likely prefer the “adult-friendly” group trip over the “kid-friendly” one, so book accordingly. Private tours are available; pricing is upon request.

Visit One Of The City’s Most Romantic Restaurants

Wining and dining for date night is generally a solid move for couples. For an intimate culinary experience at some of the city’s best spots, try Coya (Peruvian cuisine), Hakkasan (Chinese cuisine), or Li Beirut (Lebanese cuisine). However, if you and your partner want to enjoy Emirati cuisine, check out Erth.

Location & Hours: Depends on where you choose

Depends on where you choose Pro Tip: Abu Dhabi has 48 Michelin-recognized dining establishments.

Splurge At Yas Mall

This is the best thing to do in Abu Dhabi for couples who know that gift-giving is within their shared love language. While at Abu Dhabi’s biggest mall, there’s no shortage of things to do, see, and buy. Take this as a chance to explore and purchase local fashions, perfumes, and souvenirs. There’s an abundance of both high-end and low-end retailers. In addition to shopping, it’s a booming hub for food, entertainment, and culture.

Location & Hours : Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Sundays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Free entry Pro Tip: Since this mall is so vast, consider planning which areas you want to visit before your trip. Contrastingly, visit Yas Mall in a more spontaneous way and enjoy every exciting moment of discovery with your partner.

Abu Dhabi is a stunning escape in the Middle East, offering fairly affordable experiences for those used to paying in American dollars. The UAE’s capital boasts a wide variety of things to do, many of which make for unique romantic bonding and memories.

While the UAE has relaxed some of its laws, couples should be mindful of their clothing. In essence, dress considerately of the others and – when in doubt – err on the side of modesty. Additionally, lovebirds should avoid PDA, otherwise known as public displays of affection.