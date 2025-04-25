In recent years, the all-inclusive resort experience has been reimagined. Expect luxury, sustainability, and cultural immersion to unite at these establishments. Gone are the days of generic buffets and crowded pools. Today’s all-inclusive resorts offer personalized services, gourmet dining, and unique experiences that cater to discerning travelers. If you’re craving a quiet island escape or a buzzing beach adventure, these five new all-inclusive resorts are the perfect spots to check out in 2025.

Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort – Isla Mujeres, Mexico

Perched on the shores of Isla Mujeres, Almare is Marriott’s first all-inclusive offering in Mexico under its Luxury Collection brand. This adults-only resort features 109 elegantly designed suites that reflect the island’s natural beauty. The rooms have minimalist interiors, Byredo toiletries, and balconies that face the sunset.

Guests can indulge in eco-gourmet cuisine at four distinct dining venues. They can also relax by the oceanfront pool or rejuvenate at the Alma Spa. This spa offers wellness therapies inspired by Mayan traditions. The resort also provides various outdoor activities, including mind-body balance sessions amidst the island’s natural surroundings. ​

Hyatt Vivid Grand Island – Cancun, Mexico

Set between Cancun’s Nichupté Lagoon and the Caribbean Sea, Hyatt Vivid Grand Island is the right spot for a bohemian-inspired all-inclusive experience for adults. The resort features 400 modern suites, 10 dining venues, six bars, and three pools.

These features provide a relaxed atmosphere that caters to the next generation of all-inclusive travelers. The resort also allows guests to enjoy local flavors with grab-and-go culinary options, participate in authentic experiences, and discover the true meaning of connection, all set within a gated community. ​

Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres – Mexico

This adults-only resort in Costa Mujeres provides a romantic beachfront escape with ocean views and a serene atmosphere. The property features 507 luxurious suites, gourmet dining options, top-shelf spirits, and a variety of entertainment and activities.

Guests unwind in one of the resort’s multiple pools, including oceanfront infinity pools, or explore nearby natural attractions like Isla Mujeres and Contoy National Park. The resort’s design incorporates natural materials and earthy tones, harmonizing with the surrounding environment. ​

Dreams Madeira Resort – Madeira, Portugal

Dreams Madeira Resort, along the island’s stunning coastline, has breathtaking ocean views, lush landscapes, and direct access to pristine beaches. The resort’s world-class amenities, including a state-of-the-art spa, gourmet dining options, and a full-service marina for nautical adventures, are already a hit among guests.

A commitment to exceptional service and attention to detail ensures a memorable stay for couples seeking romance, families on vacation, or travelers desiring relaxation and adventure.

Kimpton Tres Rios – Riviera Maya, Mexico

Opened in early 2025, Kimpton Tres Rios marks the brand’s first all-inclusive resort. It stands on 340 acres of lush gardens with cenotes and ecological trails. The resort features 351 elegantly designed suites. Guests are treated to a seamless fusion of comfort and tranquility.

Kimpton Tres Rios also boasts seven diverse dining venues, each showcasing global cuisine and locally inspired flavors. There are also five uniquely curated bars, perfect for everything from poolside cocktails to intimate evening gatherings. A full-service spa offers a sanctuary of wellness, where treatments are inspired by the surrounding natural elements and rooted in ancient traditions.