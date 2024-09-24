It’s time to level up your packing game for that much-needed fall getaway. We’re here to help you travel like a pro with our curated list of must-have items from Black-owned brands. These treats will have you spending your days in comfort and style. You could be adventuring through New England in search of falling leaves or relaxing in a rustic cabin with a pumpkin spice latte in hand. Whatever works for you, these products will ensure your vacation goes off without a hitch.

Our Top 12 Black-Owned Picks For Fall

Bright Black x Miir Travel Mug

Let’s talk about keeping your pumpkin spice latte (or whatever floats your boat) toasty warm. The Bright Black x Miir Travel Mug is your new best friend for those crisp fall mornings. This sleek 16-oz beauty is not just a pretty face—it’s a double-walled, vacuum-insulated superhero that’ll keep your drinks hot or cold for hours. Plus, it’s sporting the empowering phrase “The Future is Bright Black.”

The Wrap Life Head Wrap

Whether you’re having a bad hair day or chilly ears, Wrap Life’s got you covered – literally. These gorgeous head wraps are perfect for those lazy fall mornings or when you want to add a pop of color to your travel outfit. They’re versatile, stylish, and comfortable. Plus, they take up next to no space in your luggage.

Bevel Shave Kit

Fellas, don’t let your grooming game slip just because you’re on vacation. The Bevel Shave Kit is your one-stop shop for keeping that face fresh and smooth. This compact kit includes a safety razor, shave cream, oil, and balm—everything you need to stay looking sharp on the go.

Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen

Just because summer’s over doesn’t mean you can skimp on sun protection. Unsun’s Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen is a game-changer. It provides broad-spectrum protection and comes in a universal tint that works well with all skin tones. No more ghostly white cast—just glowing, protected skin.

Scotch Porter Moisturizing Beard Balm

For all bearded men, keeping that facial fuzz soft and manageable with Scotch Porter’s Moisturizing Beard Balm is the way to go. This travel-sized tin is packed with nourishing ingredients to tame even the wildest whiskers. Your beard will thank you, and so will anyone who gets close enough for a hug.

Golde Clean Greens Face Mask

Pack Golde’s Clean Greens Face Mask for an instant spa day wherever you are. This powdered mask is made with superfoods like chlorella and spirulina, giving your skin a detoxifying boost. Mix it up, slap it on, and let the vacation vibes sink in.

Mented Cosmetics Matte Lipsticks

A pop of color can elevate any travel outfit from “just rolled out of bed” to “effortlessly chic.” Mented Cosmetics’ matte lipsticks are perfect for touch-ups on the go. Their range of nude shades is designed to complement all skin tones, so you’ll find your perfect match for those fall selfies.

Briogeo Travel Kit

Don’t let travel wreak havoc on your hair. The Briogeo Travel Kit has everything you need to keep your locks looking luscious. With shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in conditioning spray, you’ll be ready for whatever your fall break throws at you – be it a windy hike or a fancy dinner.

The Honey Pot Company Feminine Wipes

Stay fresh and confident on your adventures with The Honey Pot Company’s Feminine Wipes. These plant-based wipes are perfect for freshening up after a long day of exploring. They’re gentle, pH-balanced, and come in a travel-friendly pack.

Nubian Heritage African Black Soap Bar

Keep it clean and simple with Nubian Heritage’s African Black Soap Bar. This multitasking wonder is excellent for the face, body, and even hair. It’s made with palm ash, plantain peel, and shea butter – perfect for balancing oily skin and soothing irritation. Plus, it’s way more eco-friendly than those tiny hotel soaps.

Oui the People Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor

If you’re traveling light, ditch the bulky razor and opt for Oui the People’s sleek Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor. This single-blade beauty gives a close shave without irritation, and it looks so good you might just want to display it in your bathroom at home, too.

Eu’Genia Shea Travel Tin

Eu’Genia Shea’s Travel Tin is about to become your new best friend on the road. This pocket-sized wonder is packed with 100% pure, unrefined shea butter, perfect for hydrating everything from your parched lips to your travel-weary elbows. Eu’Genia sources its shea nuts from a women’s cooperative in Ghana, ensuring fair wages and empowering local communities.

