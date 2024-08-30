Atlanta is the de facto capital of the South and the hub for Black food, music, and culture. Not only has the South’s unofficial capital introduced the world to a different style of music and entertainment, but it has also produced many artists and celebrities who have contributed to Black culture and history.

These same superstars have graced the world with fantastic music and entertainment and, in some cases, some of the best Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta. You can add restauranteurs to some of their list of contributions.

Be camera-ready. Some of your faves may be inside a restaurant where you can eat well and take a selfie to prove that you were on the scene in Atlanta. Here are some of the most popular Black celebrity-owned restaurants that you can visit during your next trip to The A.

Chicken And Beer

Ludacris’s Chicken & Beer is for when you’re arriving or leaving Atlanta. Located at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport (Concourse D), it serves Southern hospitality to hundreds of thousands yearly between its ATL and LAX locations.

Indule in the comfort food at Chicken and Beer, from the waffles with crispy fried chicken or creamy shrimp and grits to what Ludacris calls “better than your mama’s mac and cheese,” and so much more.

Location : Hartsfield Jackson International Airport (Concourse D)

: Hartsfield Jackson International Airport (Concourse D) Owner : Ludacris

: Ludacris Type of Cuisine : Southern

: Southern Menu Spotlight : Waffles with Crispy Fried Chicken, Creamy Shrimp And Grits

: Waffles with Crispy Fried Chicken, Creamy Shrimp And Grits Before you go: The restaurant is only accessible to ticketed passengers once they have cleared security in the airport.

Fellaship ATL

Former NFL Quarterback Cam Newton and his brother Cecil Newton Jr are the founders of this upscale hangout. The brothers say fellowship was a significant principle in their upbringing, so they brought it to the forefront with a restaurant and cigar bar in their hometown.

Fallaship is where guests will find culture, cigars, and quality cuisine all under one roof. The brothers offer brunch and dinner inspired by classic Southern dishes, cocktails, and cigars.

Location : Castleberry Hill

: Castleberry Hill Chef or Owner : Cam Newton, Cecil Newton Jr.

: Cam Newton, Cecil Newton Jr. Type of Cuisine : American, Southern, Soul Food

: American, Southern, Soul Food Menu Spotlight : The brunch menu features fried chicken and its signature blueberry lemon waffles. Pair the dish with one of its signature mimosas. A popular item on the dinner menu is the lamb chops with bourbon and rosemary gastrique, sauteed broccoli, and garlic mashed potatoes.

: The brunch menu features fried chicken and its signature blueberry lemon waffles. Pair the dish with one of its signature mimosas. A popular item on the dinner menu is the lamb chops with bourbon and rosemary gastrique, sauteed broccoli, and garlic mashed potatoes. Before you go: The dress code is strictly enforced. Guests should be in business casual attire. Shorts, flip-flops, tank tops, ball caps, basketball sneakers, and athletic wear are prohibited. On Sundays, sports jerseys are accepted.

Frost Bistro And Bar

In the heart of Atlanta, Frost Bistro & Bar is the namesake restaurant of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost. The two are serving breakfast and brunch in a casual bistro setting.

The menu and extensive cocktail list emphasize Southern cuisine and hospitality. The restaurant offers some comfort food classics with a twist in a cozy and elegant atmosphere.

Location : Castleberry Hill

: Castleberry Hill Owners : Kirk and Rasheeda Frost

: Kirk and Rasheeda Frost Type of Cuisine : American

: American Menu Spotlight : Fried Lobster and Waffles, Peach Cobbler French Toast, Oxtails and Rice

: Fried Lobster and Waffles, Peach Cobbler French Toast, Oxtails and Rice Before you go: An 18% gratuity is added to all checks regardless of party size, and a 4% credit card processing fee is charged for credit card payments. All chicken wings and lamb chops are halal. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

Old Lady Gang



Singer and songwriter Kandi Burruss-Tucker and her husband, Todd Tucker, conceptualized Old Lady Gang in 2016. Their idea was to share some of the delicious Southern recipes that Kandi grew up on with the world. The restaurant pays homage to her family’s recipes and the women who put good food on the map: her mother, Joyce Jones, and aunts Bertha Jones and Nora Wilcox, the trio affectionately known as the “Old Lady Gang.”

Locations : Camp Creek Marketplace, Castleberry Market, State Farm Arena

: Camp Creek Marketplace, Castleberry Market, State Farm Arena Owners : Kandis Burruss-Tucker and Todd Tucker

: Kandis Burruss-Tucker and Todd Tucker Type of Cuisine : Southern

: Southern Menu Spotlight : Fried Chicken, Collard Greens

: Fried Chicken, Collard Greens Before you go: The restaurant does not accept reservations.

Trap City Café

T.I.’s Trap City Café was three years in the making but finally opened in 2022. The restaurant sits right beside T.I.’s Trap Music Museum and is open Monday through Sunday. Once inside, guests can do more than eat because the café hosts game nights, karaoke, live music, and more.

The menu is an ode to T.I.’s music and hometown, Atlanta. There’s a Bankroll Fresh Turkey Burger and Fries, Moneybagg Yo Mozzarella Sticks, Trap Pocket Tacos, and more.

Location : Bankhead

: Bankhead Owner : T.I.

: T.I. Type of Cuisine : American

: American Menu Spotlight : Bankroll Fresh Turkey Burger, Trap Pocket Tacos, Shawty Lo Lamb Chops, Scamming Salmon

: Bankroll Fresh Turkey Burger, Trap Pocket Tacos, Shawty Lo Lamb Chops, Scamming Salmon Before you go: The restaurant accepts reservations.

V12

V12 is a former BP gas station that has been transformed into a restaurant, bar, and lounge. Since opening, it has become a popular spot.

Named after the famous high-end engine found in Aston Martins, Lamborghinis, and Ferraris, the menu reflects American eats and a fusion of other items. There’s jalapeno-cilantro hummus, lobster bites, lump crab cakes, beef short rib, and Tuscan basil pasta, to name a few.

Location : Downtown

: Downtown Owner : Quavo is an investor. The owners are Vinny and Kelan Watson, the Atlanta Siblings behind Sovereign Sweets dessert shop.

: Quavo is an investor. The owners are Vinny and Kelan Watson, the Atlanta Siblings behind Sovereign Sweets dessert shop. Type of Cuisine : American, Fusion

: American, Fusion Menu Spotlight : Rasta Pasta, Lamb Chops, Mac and Cheese

: Rasta Pasta, Lamb Chops, Mac and Cheese Before you go: The restaurant accepts reservations.

Black celebrities in Atlanta are disrupting the restaurant industry by providing entertainment and a welcoming atmosphere to create core memories with loved ones. There’s no shortage of excitement inside these restaurants and the only thing that will make the Black-owned restaurant scene even better in Atlanta is if Usher decides to throw in a culinary bid.