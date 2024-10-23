The historic Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, will reopen on November 2, just ahead of the holiday season. The 8,000-acre property detailed its recovery effort, which included clearing roads, removing weakened trees, and supporting the local community. Low-lying areas at the estate sustained flooding and receding. “Extensive work” is being done to the main entrance.

The Biltmore House and Conservatory survived Hurricane Helene with minimal to no damage. The winery, gardens, and overnight properties similarly maintained their structures.

Estate access to pass holders and club members will be permitted once the property reopens. The landmark noted its continuous work on internal communications to update its community regarding refunds and cancelations. Property trails and the Outdoor Adventure Center are “closed until further notice.”

The estate encourages guests to remember that the Asheville community is still reconstructing following Hurricane Helene. The destination stated in the caption of an October 21 Instagram post that travelers should plan to take “possible alternative routes” if necessary.

“We are pleased to share that Biltmore plans to reopen and celebrate the joy of the holiday season together during #ChristmasatBiltmore, beginning November 2. Welcoming guests back to the estate provides critical support to our community, and we hope to welcome you very soon,” the estate captioned another post.

What Else Is There To Know About The Biltmore Estate’s Reopening?

The Biltmore Estate is the largest privately owned residence in the United States. The Associated Press reports that the property is a powerhouse for Asheville’s economy, employing almost 2,500 people and receiving about 1.4 million tourists annually.

Hurricane Helene hit Florida on September 26 as a Category 4 storm. It’s regarded as the most deadly since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Hurricane Helene’s death toll reached over 230. Its destruction impacted Florida and five other states – Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

“It’s important to know that lasting damage from Helene varies throughout our broader community, with some areas fully reopened while others are still recovering,” said the Biltmore Estate on social media. “Our local economy relies on tourism and your visit helps support the recovery of our employees, neighbors, and friends.”