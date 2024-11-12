Travelers in the United Kingdom just gained insight into the best value destinations worth checking out in 2025. According to Skyscanner, the cheapest place UK jet-setters should visit is Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The travel search and comparison site claims it recorded the city as having the largest decrease in airfare prices, plummeting 45%. Because of the substantial price drop, Skyscanner believes Sarajevo’s “Ottoman-era old town, amazing café culture, and labyrinthine Old Bazaar” will be more accessible, particularly in 2025.

Okinawa, Japan, was second on the list of best-value destinations. The ranking of the cheapest places to fly anticipated in 2025 consecutively included Tirana, Albania; Sapporo, Japan; and Marrakech, Morocco. Rounding out the top 10 are Belgrade, Serbia; Gothenburg, Sweden; Prague, Czech Republic; Halifax, Canada; and Jakarta, Indonesia.

Skyscanner believes the best-value destinations are worth considering if UK travelers want to “get more bang for [their] buck.” The chosen destinations were based on “the biggest airfare price drop from the UK over the past year.”

What Else Is There To Know About Skyscanner’s 2025 Best Value Destinations Report?

The price drop percentage was pulled from economy class airfare between January 1 and June 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year.

“It’s likely we’re seeing cheaper fares for these destinations due to a combination of a couple of factors: the launching of new routes which are opening up these destinations for the first time and/or a higher frequency of low-cost carrier flights,” says Skyscanner.

The source notes that 25% of UK travelers plan to spend more on flights in 2025. Similarly, 22% plan to spend more on accommodations. Nearly half (47%) of those surveyed said airfare was the top factor in determining their vacation destinations. An equal amount (47%) said their top deciding factor was how much their accommodation would be.