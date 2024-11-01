November is the last month for some of the best flight deals as it is the last month of shoulder season before holiday travel kicks off. There are a lot of destinations to look forward to, especially if you want to avoid crowds. There is some give and take for traveling in November. Some cheaper prices come with cooler temperatures, but it’s usually worth packing a jacket.

Another benefit of November travel is the weather in other parts of the world, such as the Caribbean, begins to get better. As hurricane season ends, you will see more destinations to the Caribbean on the November list before it becomes hectic. You don’t want to miss some of these deals, as flights to Antigua and Barbuda and even St. Lucia are some of the best of the travel season.

San Juan, Puerto Rico For Less Than $200 Round-Trip

Despite recent discourse, Puerto Rico is a lot of things, but garbage is not one of them. It’s a beautiful island filled with delicious food, a colorful culture, and welcoming people. Even better, you don’t need a passport to visit.

San Juan has plenty of activities for solo adventures, traveling with friends, and family trips with children. Try rum tasting at Casa Bacardi, explore the caves at Cueva Ventana, or take a guided tour at Casa Blanca. Don’t leave without visiting its national treasure: El Yunque National Forest, the only tropical rainforest in the United States national forest system.

There are so many departure city options that will get you to San Juan for less than $200 round-trip. According to Skyscanner, round-trip flights from Fort Lauderdale, Boston, New York City, Tampa, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and New Orleans are all options, but there are more. Miami is the cheapest city to fly from, and the journey is direct. For a short three-day trip, use November 13 through November 16 as your travel dates in Skyscanner for a round-trip flight on Spirit Airlines for less than $90.

Honolulu, Hawaii For Less Than $300 Round-Trip

Honolulu is the cosmopolitan capital city of the island of O’ahu, known as the heart of Hawai’i. The crowds usually peak around December, so use November to explore the beaches, visit Kualoa Ranch, and take a helicopter tour. You can’t leave without participating in a Luau.

People in the South and on the West Coast have the best options. Round-trip flights from Oakland, Las Vegas, and Phoenix can be purchased for less than $300. However, these aren’t the only good deals. Travelers leaving from Dallas, Denver, Houston, Austin, Atlanta, New York City, Washington, D.C. and Chicago can purchase round-trip flights for less than $400, according to Skyscanner. The cheapest option leaves from Los Angeles. Use November 18 through November 24 as your travel dates for a round-trip ticket for less than $250.

Copenhagen, Denmark For Less Than $400 Round-Trip

This deal is for those who appreciate the cold weather and want to get an early start on the holidays. There’s no doubt that Copenhagen is an amazing place to visit during the summer months but in November the city is gearing up for a festive season. Queue the Christmas lights.

Copenhagen is cozy and charming in November as the Christmas Markets start to fill the streets. Visitors can take a Christmas tour of Copenhagen to explore Danish holiday traditions. Copenhagen is also a great place to set forth on an adventure to witness the Northern Lights up close. Thy National Park is one the best places to see the aurora borealis, a 4.5-hour drive from Copenhagen.

Round-trip flights from Orlando, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., and Boston can be purchased for less than $400 on Skyscanner. The cheapest option leaves from New York City. Use November 15 through November 22 as your travel dates for a round-trip ticket for less than $300.

Antigua and Barbuda For Less Than $450 Round-Trip

While November is still considered Antigua and Barbuda’s rainy season, the weather is still warm, the sun comes out, and the prices are cheaper than the rest of the year. It’s the tail end of the hurricane season, a win for people looking to visit with fewer crowds.

Saint John’s stands out as soon as you land, thanks to the colorful architecture. At the top of your itinerary should be a visit to Galley Bay Beach, the Museum of Antigua and Barbuda, renting dune buggies, and a food tour. There are over 100 restaurants in Antigua offering delicious cuisine from exotic, local dishes to West Indian, Italian, French, Chinese, and Swiss-German fare.

Travelers leaving Fort Lauderdale, Charlotte, Miami, Atlanta, and Boston can head to Saint John’s for less than $450 round-trip on Skyscanner. Round-trip flights from New York City can be purchased for less than $350 round-trip. Use November 12 and November 19 in Skyscanner.

Castries, St. Lucia For Less Than $500 Round-Trip

There’s no such thing as a wrong time to visit St. Lucia. St. Lucia is decorated with tapered mountains and its iconic landmark, The Pitons, making it one of the most stunning and romantic islands in the Caribbean. There’s no shortage of adventure, including the thrill of ziplining through the Chassin region’s rainforest.

Flights from Cleveland, Miami, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, and New York City are going for less than $500 round-trip this November. Boston offers travelers the cheapest option. Use November 20 through November 27 as your travel dates in Skyscanner for less than $400 round-trip.

