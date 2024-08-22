The summer has yet to end, but travelers are already setting their sights on the best places to bask in beautiful fall foliage and transition into cooler weather.

Priceline recently shared this year’s eight most popular fall foliage destinations based on search volume. Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was dubbed the online travel agency’s top destination for seeing the leaves change. Priceline suggested doing a driving tour on the county’s 12 covered bridges or going on the New Hope Railroad’s “fall foliage excursion train.” The latter is a two-hour ride with various train car classes. The antique railed vehicle leaves from New Hope, Pennsylvania’s Witch’s Hat Train Station, exuding fall vibes.

Bucks County’s website notes that the best time to go see its beautiful fall scenery is mid-October. One of the unique and exciting things to do in the number one destination is to see its fall foliage and views of the Delaware River via a hot air balloon ride. Another way to see expansive views of the county is from the top of Bowman’s Hill Tower, which you can hike.

Bucks County is a little over a two-hour car ride from New York City. Its stunning autumn scenery is about a one-hour, 20-minute drive from Philadelphia and four hours from Washington, D.C.

Where Else Was On Priceline’s List Of Eight Top Places For Fall Foliage Sightseeing?

Fall beauty sightseers shouldn’t fret if they’re not on the East Coast. Other places on Priceline’s roundup included idyllic fall foliage destinations nationwide. In fact, the list’s second most popularly searched destination is North Lake Tahoe, which spans the California and Nevada border. The top five fall foliage spots were rounded out consecutively by Bretton Woods, New Hampshire; Albany, New York; and the Payette River Scenic Byway in Idaho.

Stowe, Vermont, ranked sixth. Seventh place was Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park. The last top destination on Priceline’s list was McKenzie River Scenic Byway in Oregon.