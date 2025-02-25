Generally a year-round destination, the best time to visit Spain is its shoulder seasons — either spring or fall. Go between March through May or September through December to enjoy the country’s sunny weather, culture, and enticing gastronomy without the summer’s blaring heat, crowds, and prices. Visitors can experience the country’s special Holy Week and Seville’s April Fair in the spring. In fall, the country’s wine harvest season offers traditional and cultural celebrations, as well as tastings and an overall good time.

Average Temperature This Time of Year

Spring: 54–73 Degrees F

Fall: 57–44 Degrees F

* Temperatures are based on seasonal averages of those in Madrid, the nation’s capital city located in Spain’s center. The weather’s hot and coldness will vary depending on if you’re more north or south.

Ideal Weather

Spain is located in Southwestern Europe on the Iberian Peninsula, bordering Portugal and France. From March to May and September to December, the country enjoys sunny weather ideal for sightseeing and beach outings without intense heat. While Spain features diverse landscapes and climates, these two seasons generally offer the most stable and pleasant weather.

Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Travel Tip: Spring visitors may experience short bursts of strong rain. Fall visitors should pack light layering pieces that work well with their outfits.

Fewer Tourists

While peak season travel offers its own benefits and excitement, the best time to visit Spain should be in the spring or fall if you want a less crowded and hectic experience. There will still be enough happening to keep you entertained and exploring during either season. Also, the weather will still be nice enough to enjoy your sightseeing and beach time without many other tourists hampering things.

Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Travel Tip: Shoot for April or May in the spring and September or October in the fall to avoid crowds.

The Beaches

The beaches of the Canary Islands will be warm, stunning, and less crowded than during its influx of summer arrivals. If you’ve always wanted to enjoy Ibiza and Mallorca without their intense and packed beachside party scene, the islands are more relaxed during shoulder seasons.

Jorg Greuel / Getty Images

Travel Tip: Visit Andalusia and the Canary Islands for warm water beaches in the early fall.

Spring’s Celebrations

Spring presents several annual celebrations that Spain is known for. The country is largely Catholic, and “Semana Santa,” aka Holy Week, includes religious celebrations, processions, and parades leading up to Easter Sunday. This poses a uniquely engaged and special time for visitors to experience Spain’s churches and see the country’s religious imagery. Valencia’s Fallas celebration in early March showcases highly detailed paper mache and wood figures later set ablaze in honor of spring’s arrival. Seville’s April Fair is a week-long party-filled celebration of Andalusian culture, food, and music. In Barcelona, St. George’s Day on April 23 includes celebrations of romance, books, and flowers.

Bruce Yuanyue Bi / Getty Images

Travel Tip: Note that Semana Santa includes procession participants wearing “pointed hoods” that resemble what Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members wear in the United States. However, the type of dress in the Semana Santa context has longstanding ties to Spain’s religious and cultural historical tradition that is completely unassociated with the hate group in the U.S. Therefore, although the Spanish outfits often go viral and can be visually jarring, tourists aren’t in any way subjecting themselves to processions of hate.

Fall Is When Wine Country Comes Alive

Fall is the best time to visit Spain if you want to explore its wine country and go on tastings. Many places celebrate local grape harvests with lively festivities. The week-long Rioja Wine Harvest Festival, also known as the San Mateo Festival, features tastings, contests, grape stomping, parades, bullfighting, and plenty of partying. Rueda’s Harvest Festival and White Wine Fair, held simultaneously, feature a blessing of the grapes and tastings. In Mallorca, the Festa des Vermar in Binissalem marks the harvest with grape throwing and a wine-themed parade.

Rafa Elias / Getty Images

Travel Tip: Wine country regions consider visiting are La Rioja and Ribera del Duero.

While Spain is a year-round destination, spring and fall are the best times to visit for travelers who want to enjoy the country without peak season difficulties. Spring and fall offer opportunities to experience what makes Spain unique, from the blend of its culture and Catholic traditions during Easter to its deep-rooted passion for wine and grape harvesting.