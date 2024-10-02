Belize is a country on the eastern coast of Central America. This destination is full of mountains, tropical jungles, and swamps. It is popular for its diverse and rich marine life, breathtaking scenery, and Mayan ruins. The clear waters and lush nature are some of the highlights of Belize, but it is also filled with kind people and a diverse population. Belize has plenty to do and see across its 170 miles of land. Striking views add to its humble yet comfortable accommodation options available to visitors. The tropical location does have an overall pleasant ambiance but the best time to visit Belize is during March.

Average Temperature This Time of Year

70-85 Degrees F

Weather

The best time to visit Belize is during its dry season. March is a part of the year with clear skies and warm, but not peak, temperatures. This month allows travelers to miss the humid, rainy, and hot time of the year. People visiting in March can enjoy the sweet spot of Belize, in terms of local weather. Although this month is not considered the shoulder season travelers will likely find their March visit worth the enjoyment despite the possibility of crowds.

Robin Canfield/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Despite the season’s popularity, travelers can enjoy moderate hotel rates in March and leisurely explore outdoor activities.

Marine Tourism

March is a popular time to enjoy marine tourism in Belize. The waters are calm during the dry season and sunny days make for great conditions. With warm waters and better visibility underwater, visitors can more comfortably enjoy activities like snorkeling or even scuba diving. Whale shark season is just one of the reasons why marine tourism is popular during this time. Visitors may also get to see sea turtles, manatees, and dolphins.

Maegan Luckiesh/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Belize has many marine reserves and wildlife sanctuaries that will offer a sustainable and safe experience with marine life.

Mayan Sites

Belize is a great destination for travelers who are interested in learning more about history and culture. Although the country is often overlooked as a place for Mayan sites due to its neighboring countries, it offers unique attractions. Some consider the Mayan sites of Belize to be ideal for travelers since there may be less overwhelming crowds. Therefore, there will likely be more opportunities for cultural immersion and exploration. Some of the most popular Mayan ruins in Belize include Altun Ha, Lamanai, and Xunantunich but there are also other hidden gems waiting to be explored.

Alisa Matthews/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Many tours to Mayan ruins entail extensive walking so travelers should be sure to do their research and explore cultural sites that align with their fitness level.

La Ruta Maya Belize River Challenge

One of the most popular events in Belize is held in March. La Ruta Maya Belize River Challenge typically happens in early March and it is an exciting display of athletics and culture. It is a four-day canoe race that has a distinct route along the Macal and Belize Rivers. The historical route was an original trade route, so it is an interesting marathon. This multi-day race is the biggest sporting event in the country so it usually attracts participants from across the world.

Weston Penner/Unsplash

Travel Tip: This endurance race welcomes novice and expert paddlers so inexperienced adrenaline seekers can take part.

Maya Day Festival

Maya culture is incredibly important to the people of Belize since Mayans are the oldest population in the country. To preserve the culture, the Tumul K’in Center of Learning in Blue Creek Village organized Maya Day. The country’s Maya Day is a way for people to experience and embrace several different aspects of Mayan culture. The annual event includes traditional dances, sporting events, music, and Mayan rituals. People can also enjoy informational talks, local food, and more to honor the legacy of the ancient Mayan civilization that once thrived in Belize.

Briona Baker/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Maya Day is officially on March 22 but there are plenty of lively events that take place before then.

Cave Tubing

Belize is home to an extensive network of caves that offer unique opportunities to explore the natural beauty of the country. Due to the cave systems, cave tubing is a very popular outdoor activity for tourists. March is the best time to visit Belize for this type of activity because the weather is dry and sunny. Tourists will, of course, be inside the caves for a big portion of the experience. They should expect to move slowly upstream and be able to just barely observe the crystal blue water and intricate underworld caverns.

Robin Canfield/Unsplash

Travel Tip: It is advisable to wear water shoes, wear a bathing suit, and bring bug spray if visitors want to try cave tubing in March.

Exploring The Blooming Biodiversity

March is a part of the spring season in Belize which means that hundreds of flora and fauna are awakening. Belize has many protected species of both animals and trees since it invests in countless conservation efforts. A visit in March can be a great opportunity for ecotourists. The country has three different biomes and is a champion for global biodiversity so it is a great destination for wildlife spotting. Visitors of Belize have many options to choose from depending on their personal preferences. They can birdwatch in the jungle, visit the popular Belize Zoom, or take a river tour.

Erick Arce/Unsplash

Travel Tip: If seeing the natural environment in all its splendor sounds fun but travelers have some hesitations about safety there are other options. The Chan Chich Lodge hosts experiences that let guests see Belize’s big cats, snakes, birds, and more in a controlled environment.

Visit The Beach

Pleasant sea temperatures are characteristic of a visit to Belize in March. Even if beachgoers do not want to dip their toes, the beaches are stunning from the shoreline. The sunny weather and ideal coast make for fantastic photos and a perfect relaxation backdrop. Some of the best beaches in Belize include Secret Beach, Bliss Beach, and Placencia Peninsula. Most beaches in Belize have bars, shops, and restaurants nearby.

reisetopia/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Although mainland beaches are the most convenient for travelers, there are also some hidden gems on the atolls along the Belize coast.

Although Belize has plenty of great features and experiences to offer travelers it is an underappreciated destination. Many people do not fully consider the best time to visit Belize simply because it is tropical and has relatively pleasant weather year-round. To avoid the less ideal parts of the year and experience the best of the country, March is a prime time to visit for an enjoyable trip.