Solo travelers might appear to have their travels streamlined, but there’s always something you can gift to make being alone and on the go easier. The holiday season is the perfect time to gift a solo traveler something special, as they’re likely planning their epic travel itinerary for the new year.

The highly rated items below are some of the best holiday gifts for solo travelers, regardless of their destination. Some are focused on travel safety, while others address common challenges solo travelers may face. Below, find the perfect gift for the solo traveler in your life — there’s something for everyone!

The Best Holiday Gifts For Solo Travelers

Solo travelers often pack light — and this portable washing machine can help them pack even lighter. Amazon purchasers have noted that this lightweight item allows them to reduce the amount of clothing they travel with since they can wash and re-wear items as needed.

The washing machine features an inside washboard, enabling travelers to do laundry wherever and whenever they have water and detergent. This helps keep clothes fresh during adventures. Plus, they won’t have to re-wear dirty clothes, pay for laundry services, or search for a random laundromat.

This is also an excellent gift for backpackers, campers, and anyone who is always on the go.

A portable safe makes an excellent gift for solo travelers staying in hotels, campsites, Airbnbs, or other shared accommodations. It provides a secure way to store valuable items — such as a phone, keys, passport, medications, and more — all in one place.

This particular portable safe comes in six colors, locks with a customizable three-digit code, and is both rust- and water-resistant. Amazon reviewers praise its usefulness and quality.

Traveling alone can be challenging, especially when juggling multiple bags—but that’s often the reality when there’s no one to lend a hand. This simple yet useful gift allows one bag to attach to another, freeing the traveler’s hands for more important tasks, like holding their passport and boarding pass.

Beyond bags, this handy accessory can also be used to connect coats, jackets, neck pillows, or other items that might otherwise be a hassle to carry.

This 110-piece first aid kit is an essential item every solo traveler should have on hand for every trip. Lightweight, compact, and easy to travel with, it includes everything needed to treat minor injuries in an emergency—whether for themselves or others.

The kit comes with gloves, bandages, plasters, a CPR respirator, gauze, a first-aid guide, and much more.

The Meta Quest 3S is one of the best holiday gifts for solo travelers. With this advanced headset, users can transport themselves to various destinations around the world and experience them with crisp clarity, no matter where they actually are.

This device could be a game changer for destination scouting and exploring some of the world’s most breathtaking sites through virtual reality.

Amazon purchasers love this personal safety device for its deafeningly loud alarm and extremely bright LED light. Many women reviewers have shared that owning one makes them feel empowered and safe.

Perfect for solo travelers and adventurers, this device is designed to draw attention in case of danger. Once the top pin is pulled, the alarm sounds loudly to deter threats and alert others to the situation.

You can’t go wrong with gifting a portable charger. It’s one of the best holiday gifts for solo travelers because of its versatility and practicality.

With extended phone battery life, solo travelers can keep navigating and exploring without interruption. From a travel safety perspective, it also ensures they have more time to contact others in case of emergencies.

Wearing these smart glasses is like having a personal assistant on the go. Solo travelers can take high-quality photos and videos completely hands-free, making them perfect for capturing authentic POV shots and simplifying vlogging.

In addition to recording, these glasses can play music, dictate directions, and even provide real-time translations. They offer landmark information, recommendations, and so much more.