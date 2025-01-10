Cruise lovers are poised to ride the tide of amazing offers sweeping the cruise sector in 2025. Wave season, the cruise industry’s equivalent of Black Friday, has officially begun. From January through March, major cruise lines and boutique operators are unleashing their most competitive offers.

Companies are all vying for the attention of travelers looking to book their next oceanic adventure. The 2025 Wave Season is full of various opportunities. These include steep discounts on fares, lavish onboard credits, and complimentary upgrades. Travelers can also enjoy value-added packages that could make a dream vacation a reality.

The Changing Tides In Travel Trends

According to research from travel insurance provider Squaremouth, 2025 is shaping up to be the year of rest and relaxation for cruise-goers. While 2024 saw a surge in adventure travel, this year’s data suggests travelers are more interested in quality time poolside than adrenaline-pumping excursions. Only 23 percent of cruisers plan to engage in adventure activities such as jet skiing, snorkeling, or scuba diving, a significant drop from 42 percent in 2024.

On the other hand, warm destinations continue to top cruisers’ bucket lists. Locations like Mexico, the Bahamas, and the Dominican Republic emerged as the most budget-friendly destinations. These sun-soaked locales boast average trip costs of $3,591, $3,800, and $4,123, respectively, making them attractive choices for those looking to combine savings with sublime weather.

The Top Wave Season Deals Of 2025

Jairph / Unsplash

To encourage bookings, cruise lines are going all out this year, as we can see when we look into the details of the wave season offerings. Here’s a roundup of some of the most alluring deals available.

Holland America Line’s ‘Start Your Journey’ Offer

Holland America’s promotion includes discounted fares and 50% reduced deposits on select cruises between spring 2025 and 2026. Passengers can enjoy complimentary stateroom upgrades in select categories and free fares for kids when sailing as the third and fourth guests in a cabin. The deal runs through February 28, with additional onboard credit for early birds who book by January 31.

Virgin Voyages’ Adults-Only Adventure

Virgin Voyages is enticing adult travelers with an 80% discount on the second guest in a cabin and up to $300 in free drinks per room for select cabin categories. This promotion runs through January 30, offering a perfect opportunity for couples or friends to embark on a child-free getaway.

Margaritaville At Sea’s Tropical Escape

For those seeking a taste of paradise, Margaritaville at Sea offers a whopping 60% fare discount, up to $300 in onboard credit, and free fares for third and fourth guests. This deal, available until January 31, applies to sailings through December 31, 2025, on the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise and through December 31, 2026, on the Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

Seabourn’s ‘Sail Of The Year’ Promotion

Luxury cruise enthusiasts should take note of Seabourn’s offer, which provides up to 15% off select cruises and expeditions in 2025 and 2026. The deal also includes reduced deposits and up to $1,000 onboard credit per suite. Travelers have until February 18 to take advantage of this luxurious opportunity.

Celebrity Cruises’ Semi-Annual Sale

Celebrity’s wave season deal offers savings between 50% and 75% off a second guest’s fare on select sailings. Guests can save up to $600 per cabin, depending on voyage length and stateroom category. This promotion continues through April 7, giving travelers ample time to plan their celebrity-style cruise experience.