More people are using Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday to save on big vacations. Travel Tuesday became popular in 2018, thanks to the online booking platform Hopper. However, there is growing interest as the term has increased 400% in searches in the last two years, McKinsey & Company reports.

Travel companies are taking note. In addition to finding the best deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, expect to continue to see deals through Travel Tuesday on Dec. 3, 2024.

Whether you’re looking for a quick vacation before the New Year or getting an early start on plans for 2025, these vacation package deals are some of the best. Here are the top 10 vacation deals for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Travel Tuesday. Flight prices may vary based on desired departure and arrival times and airline preferences.

Our Top 10 Picks For Black Friday And Cyber Monday Package Deals

Vacation Packages

Atlanta: Flight + 4-Night Stay At Hotel Regno In Rome For $1400 Per Person

This vacation package deal from Atlanta will get you to Rome, Italy for four nights with the round-trip flight included. The stay at Hotel Regno is spectacular – a historic building dating back to the 1500s, the ancient Biblioteca del Littorio. It’s situated in the heart of Rome, so you will have no problem finding things to do.

People leaving from Atlanta can book this round-trip flight and a four-night stay in Rome for less than $1500 on Expedia. Use January 13 through January 18 as your travel dates.

New York City: Flight + 5-Night Stay At Apex Hotel In Istanbul, Turkey For $962 Per Person

As Istanbul grows in popularity, trying to enjoy its delicious food, stunning architecture, and enthralling history can be hard during the high season. March is an excellent time to indulge in Istanbul’s vibrant culture. This package deal offers people the best of both worlds in 2025: a centralized stay at an affordable price.

Use March 4 through March 10 as your travel dates in Expedia. This deal includes a round-trip flight and a five-night hotel stay at Apex Hotel for less than $975 per person.

Chicago: Flight + 5-Night Stay At Geronimo Guest House Belém In Lisbon, Portugal For $950 Per Person

Aside from being one of the most diverse scenes in Europe, Lisbon is full of charm, history, and Black culture. The city also has more sites than one can possibly count on both hands that are worth visiting. It’s easy to be blown away by its beauty, affordability, and access. Lisbon has something for everyone, and within the first 24 hours, you will see why it’s a favorite for globetrotters.

One of the best things you can do is get ahead of the curve by booking now for the spring. Expedia has a five-night package deal from Chicago to Lisbon priced around $950 round-trip from April 8 through April 14, 2025.

Los Angeles: Flight + 7-Night Stay At The Qube Fifty Hotel In Bangkok, Thailand For $915 Per Person

Head to Southeast Asia on this vacation package deal from Los Angeles to Bangkok, Thailand, for less than $915 round-trip. This round-trip and seven-night package deal out of Los Angeles can be booked on Expedia. Use February 11 through February 18, 2025, as your travel dates.

Cruises

10-night Caribbean Stay On Virgin Voyages Resilient Lady For $99 Per Night

Virgin Voyages is helping cruisers check several Caribbean islands off their bucket list with a 10-night voyage that starts in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Itinerary stops include the British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua, Martinique, Barbados and St. Lucia. The last stop is Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The sail on Resilient Lady is an incredible trip of the best of the Caribbean starting from $99 a night. With this voyage, a second sailor can join for 70% off.

7-night Eastern Caribbean Onboard The Wonder Of The Seas For $1087 Per Person

If you don’t have 10 days of PTO, this deal is best for people with at least a week off. Royal Caribbean has a 7-day cruise to St. Maarten, The U.S. Virgin Islands, and The Bahamas for $1087 per person for trips in mid-January. Children can sail for free, and Royal Caribbean is offering 60% off on the second guest. There are a lot of savings here for people who want to save money on a family trip.

Resorts

25% Savings On Nightly And Package At Velas Resorts In Mexico

This deal is best for people traveling with family, a significant other, or bigger groups. Velas Resorts in Mexico is offering discounts and added perks for upcoming stays to its luxury Mexican resort properties. These include up to 25% savings on nightly rates, complimentary stays for kids, and 50% off for teens. Additional guest perks include airport transfers, access to spa hydrotherapy, and suite upgrades. Velas Resorts’ various properties each offer unique benefits. The new Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos, which opened in January 2024, is offering a $100 credit for romantic experiences at the hotel along with 50% off airport transfers.

Mar del Cabo by Velas Resorts includes daily breakfast for all stays, 50% off airport transfers, 2-for-1 offers on select Cabo Adventure activities, and 20% off activity bookings at Grand Velas Los Cabos.

If you have a family, Grand Velas Riviera Maya is offering kids and teens stay free, lifestyle photo credit, $50 spa credit per adult per night, and more. Grand Velas Los Cabos is offering discounts on suites, kids stay free, 50% off for teens, and hydrotherapy access for adults.

Velas Vallarta will be offering airport transfers, early check-in, and late check-out, 20% off at the report’s boutique, a $300 USD resort credit, complimentary room upgrades, kids stay free, teen discounts, 30% discount on golf rounds, and an included Kawitu Experience Tour per person.

30% Off TROBBU All-Inclusive Luxury Villas In Tulum, Mexico

TROBBU Boutique Collection will open the first set of all-inclusive luxury villas in Tulum in January 2025. Each of the ten villas features three bedrooms, an infinity pool, a decked terrace with sun loungers, a bar & grill area, a living room, and a fully-equipped kitchen. The property will also have a spa, fitness center, coffee shop, and boutique. On-site activities will include wine tastings, pizza and mixology classes, karaoke, wellness classes, and visiting cenotes.

From Thursday, November 28 through Tuesday, December 3, TROBBU Tulum is offering 30% off rates for travel through 2025. Blackout dates will apply.

Experiences

30% Off The Annual Membership Fee With HomeExchange Collection

HomeExchange Collection is offering an exclusive deal of 30% off the membership fee, available from Black Friday through Travel Tuesday for qualifying new members who join the community.

Luxury homeowners and travelers can join this private community of discerning travelers who share their homes and lifestyles for authentic and unforgettable experiences. Members enjoy the luxury of feeling at home anywhere in the world, guided by their hosts’ local knowledge and personal recommendations.

Rome: Two Private Tours For The Price Of One from ArcheoRunning

ArcheoRunning is inviting people to explore the Eternal City’s history, culture, and hidden gems through its expertly guided experiences. The ArcheoFriday package combines a one-morning tour option – The Best of Rome, Ancient Rome, or Hidden Rome – with a Trastevere undergrounds walking tour in the afternoon for the price of one.

You can book this from November 27 to December 3. Travelers can redeem the tours throughout 2025. The private tours can accommodate up to four people.

