It’s that time of the year when the best day for shopping arrives. Anyone who loves a good vacation deal is preparing for what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in the hotel industry. This year, from November 29 to December 2, 2024, the sales event promises unprecedented discounts and perks for those looking to book their dream vacations well into 2025.

Why This Year’s Deals Are Not To Be Missed

Industry insiders suggest that the 2024 Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals will surpass previous years in value and variety. With discounts up to 50-60% off regular prices, travelers can secure luxury accommodations at a fraction of the usual cost. Additionally, many hotels are sweetening the deal with exclusive add-ons such as room upgrades, resort credits, and complimentary nights.

Top Hotel Deals To Watch

Sasha Kaunas/ Unsplash

Atlantis Paradise Island – The Bahamas

The famous Atlantis Paradise Island, in the beautiful Bahamas, is currently running an exciting promotion. The hotel’s deal allows guests to enjoy discounts of up to 30% off their rates. In addition to these impressive savings, guests can benefit from resort credits reaching as high as $300. This is a fantastic opportunity for travelers looking to experience luxury at a more affordable price. For those who like to plan ahead, early birds can take advantage of even greater savings.

Booking Window: November 20 – December 6, 2024

November 20 – December 6, 2024 Travel Window: January 2 – June 30, 2025; Early Bird rates available for July 1 – November 20, 2025

January 2 – June 30, 2025; Early Bird rates available for July 1 – November 20, 2025 Highlights: Guests at Atlantis can indulge in over 40 diverse dining venues, ranging from casual eateries to fine dining options. They can also experience a massive waterpark with thrilling attractions, including water slides and lazy rivers. Additionally, luxury shopping options are available on-site, catering to all tastes and preferences, ensuring every guest finds something special to take home.

TROBBU – Tulum, Mexico

This brand-new luxury resort, TROBBU, is set to celebrate its grand opening in January 2025 with an irresistible Black Friday offer that you definitely won’t want to miss. This is a perfect chance for those looking to experience a unique getaway in the stunning surroundings of Tulum, Mexico.

Booking Window: November 28 – December 3, 2024

November 28 – December 3, 2024 Travel Window: Available throughout the entire year of 2025

Available throughout the entire year of 2025 Highlights: The resort features ten all-inclusive villas, each equipped with private infinity pools and breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. Guests can unwind in a relaxing spa that provides a variety of treatments designed to rejuvenate the body and mind. TROBBU also provides experiences tailored to create unforgettable memories, such as guided tours of local attractions, culinary classes, and wellness retreats.

Caribe Hilton – Puerto Rico

The iconic Caribe Hilton is joining the Black Friday excitement with a tempting offer to attract visitors from all over. This historic resort is a perfect destination for those looking to enjoy a mix of relaxation and adventure. It has a fantastic 25% off on stays, making it an excellent choice for comfort and culture.