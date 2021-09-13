7 Fantasy Vacations For Those With Unlimited Budgets

If you’re looking to travel and have an unlimited budget, we’ve come up with a list of fantasy vacations that you simply must try before you get too old to do so.

We’ve all had those moments where we’ve seen some celebrity or another whisking themselves off to some exotic locale or another. And that FOMO became even more prevalent during 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic meant that we couldn’t go much further from our house than the local grocery store. (Then again, no one really went anywhere anyway…but we could always dream.)

But here’s the good news: if you were lucky enough to go to work, you had the opportunity to stack and save your money more than ever before. That means that now, you have the opportunity to indulge in one of the fantasy vacations we have listed here. (Wouldn’t that be awesome?)

Travel + Leisure reports that Americans spent more on their summer vacations in 2021 than they did even in 2019 — which suggests that the fantasy vacations trend isn’t one that’s going to fade away anytime soon. Here, then, is our list of some next fantasy vacations to spend your money on…or dream about doing so one day.