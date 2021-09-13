Photo Credit: The Lazy Artist Gallery
7 Fantasy Vacations For Those With Unlimited Budgets
If you’re looking to travel and have an unlimited budget, we’ve come up with a list of fantasy vacations that you simply must try before you get too old to do so.
We’ve all had those moments where we’ve seen some celebrity or another whisking themselves off to some exotic locale or another. And that FOMO became even more prevalent during 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic meant that we couldn’t go much further from our house than the local grocery store. (Then again, no one really went anywhere anyway…but we could always dream.)
But here’s the good news: if you were lucky enough to go to work, you had the opportunity to stack and save your money more than ever before. That means that now, you have the opportunity to indulge in one of the fantasy vacations we have listed here. (Wouldn’t that be awesome?)
Travel + Leisure reports that Americans spent more on their summer vacations in 2021 than they did even in 2019 — which suggests that the fantasy vacations trend isn’t one that’s going to fade away anytime soon. Here, then, is our list of some next fantasy vacations to spend your money on…or dream about doing so one day.
Twelve Apostles Hotel and Spa — Cape Town, South Africa
Consistently rated as one of the top hotels in South Africa, the Twelve Apostles is conveniently located between the appropriately named Twelve Apostles Mountains and the Table Mountains.
The spa offers a full experience for all — from massages to manicures and everything in between.
Vista Celestial — Costa Rica
Looking to go one-on-one with some of the most beautiful creatures in nature? Then Vista Celestial is right for you!
Their unique, one-of-a-kind on-site hotels feel unique and bespoke, and it’s considered one of the most biodiverse sites in the world.
Costa Navarino — Greece
If luxury is your thing, the Costa Navarino in Greece is just the place for you. With infinity pools overlooking the Ionian Sea, and private villas overlooking the Dune Beach, no expense is spared in this Greek paradise.
Hard Rock Hotel Davos — Switzerland
Switzerland is the cheese and chocolate capital of the world, and the Hard Rock Hotel Davos is conveniently located to all things you could possibly want to see in the European country.
With a tagline of “Rock the Alps,” this fun and funky hotel is perfect for those who want to let their hair down.
Grand Velas — Riviera Maya, Mexico
Forget Tulum — the Grand Velas in Riviera Maya, Mexico is the real secret getaway. Tucked into the Yucatan, this all-inclusive resort is a must-try for those enthusiastic about Mexico.
Siem Reap — Cambodia
This far-away place deep in the heart of Southeast Asia is perfect for those who love their food — and have yoga on their mind. (It’s located near a UNESCO site called Angkor Wat, the largest sanctuary monument in the world.)
Birkenhead House — Hermanus, South Africa
This view? ‘Nuff said.