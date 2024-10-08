Even if you’re single this cuffing season, you can always count on the Hallmark Channel to come through with a love story that warms your heart every fall. Earlier this month, they unveiled the Erin Cahill and Wes Brown-led project, Autumn at Apple Hill, based on Angie Ellington’s novel of the same name. While the romance takes place in Maine, Steinbach Online reveals that filming took place in an entirely different country – Canada – showcasing the unexpected beauty of the Great North’s prairie provinces.

“Elise Jacobs is a recently divorced woman who quits her job and returns to her hometown of Landover, Maine,” the official synopsis reads. “Looking for a fresh start, Elise wanders to her fond childhood memories at her grandmother’s inn nestled within the rolling hills of an apple orchard. Elise makes up her mind to revive the inn, which she inherited from her grandmother after her passing. She begins to work on the renovations in the summer and leads the establishment to its former glory by autumn. Elise’s efforts meet a challenge in the form of a wealthy and handsome guest, Luke Donovan.”

Winnipeg, Manitoba Was the Primary ‘Autumn at Apple Hill’ Filming Location

Key Scenes: Autumn at Apple Hill‘s interiors and exteriors were filmed in and around Winnipeg in the summer of 2024.

Best Time to Visit: Between June and September is the most enjoyable time to soak up the beauty of Manitoba’s nature.

Transportation Options: It’s easy to explore Winnipeg’s downtown thanks to its downtown skywalk system, plus the city offers 48 bus routes passing through its center daily.

Winnipeg eatery Chino’s Bistro was turned into the Landover Tavern this past summer, and owner Dorina Penner had nothing but positive things to say about working with the crew. “For a company like Hallmark to say let’s film movies in Steinbach, in Manitoba and in Canada, I think that’s wonderful, and I think it’s a great opportunity for our city,” she said. “This crew was great to work with and wow! I never realized how much work and how many people and cameras it takes to make a movie! So grateful to have been offered this opportunity.”

Things to Do: A trip to the Mennonite Heritage Village will take you to the rhubarb patch that was converted to a pumpkin patch for the Hallmark movie.

Where to Eat: Besides Chino’s Bistro, another Autumn at Apple Hill filming location you can dine at is BIGG Smoak BBQ Smokehouse and Grill.

Where to Stay: Alt Hotel is one of the city’s most unique accommodations, or the Humphry Inn & Suites offers breakfast with your stay.