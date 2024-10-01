When cuffing season comes along, you can clearly feel the love in the air. This is especially true on Netflix; the streamer is starting autumn out strong with a new season of Love Is Blind that’s sure to produce some interesting couples, as well as Erin Foster’s Nobody Wants This romance series. The latter stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as an unconventional couple – one a podcast host and the other a rabbi – navigating the ups and downs of modern dating.

Where Was ‘Nobody Wants This’ Filmed?

“An agnostic sex podcaster and a newly single rabbi fall in love; discovering if their relationship survive their wildly different lives and meddling families,” the official synopsis reads. The 10-episode project premiered on Sept. 26 and has since earned a 90% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Netflix users are clearly loving the Nobody Wants This, but they also have questions about where it was filmed.

The cast and crew of Nobody Wants This were in LA from March 2024 to the end of spring, according to Sportskeeda. As audiences watch Joanne and Noah’s complicated relationship unfold, they also see just a few of the hidden gems Hollywood has to offer. There’s no official confirmation of a season two just yet, although the show’s skyrocket to No. 1 suggests we might see more of the unexpected duo’s (sometimes uncomfortable) adventures on the West Coast in upcoming episodes.

Los Angeles, California

(Jesus Curiel/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: All of Nobody Wants This was filmed in Los Angeles.

Best Time to Visit: Travelers who are fond of the heat will love LA from July to August, otherwise, plan your vacation in May, June or September.

Transportation Options: Car rentals in the city are affordable and readily available, as is the Los Angeles Metro. A reusable TAP Card can be purchased for your traveling convenience and the MTA’s Trip Planner tool can help you find the best route.

Some of the wealthiest people in the world live in Los Angeles. Not only does Sun City provide access to beautiful beaches, the world’s best theme parks, delicious restaurants (including Mirate, an upscale Mexican spot on Vermont Street that appears in Nobody Wants This) and so much more.

Things to Do: Nightlife lovers should sign up for the Hollywood Club Crawl for an authentic experience. Stroll through the Hollywood Farmers Market or travel back in time at the Medieval Torture Museum.

Where to Eat: Da Buena Planta, a plant-based joint in Silver Lake was used as a Nobody Wants This filming location. You’ll recognize it on-screen as the spot where Kristin and Adam’s characters have awkward drinks with their siblings in tow.

Where to Stay: The four-star Mama Shelter, which overlooks the vibrant lights of Hollywood Boulevard, appears on-sceen in the Netflix series.