James Rondeau, the president and director of the Art Institute of Chicago, has taken a voluntary leave of absence following allegations of inappropriate behavior on a United Airlines flight. According to CBS News, Rondeau allegedly stripped off his clothes during United Airlines flight 953 from Chicago to Munich on April 18, 2025.

The incident in the Polaris Business Class cabin prompted airline staff to alert authorities. The official met the aircraft upon landing at Munich’s Franz Josef Strauss International Airport. Sources familiar with the situation have indicated that the unusual behavior may have resulted from Rondeau mixing alcohol with prescription medication during the flight. This dangerous combination has been linked to similar incidents of erratic behavior in pressurized airplane cabins.

The prestigious museum confirmed to USA Today that it has launched an independent investigation into the alleged incident. “The Art Institute takes this very seriously and has opened an independent investigation to gather all available information,” a museum spokesperson stated.

Art Institute Of Chicago President’s High-Profile Career Now Under Scrutiny

Rondeau, who has led the Art Institute since 2016, has been a prominent figure in the art world. He earns over $1 million annually for overseeing one of America’s leading museums. His tenure has been marked by efforts to integrate works by women and artists of color into the museum’s collection.

However, this incident threatens his legacy. It also highlights the risks associated with combining prescription medications and alcohol, especially in the unique environment of an aircraft cabin. Aviation experts have long warned about this potentially dangerous mixture. It can lead to unpredictable behavior due to changes in air pressure and oxygen levels during flight. The combination can intensify side effects and impair judgment significantly more than either substance alone.

While Rondeau takes time away from the office, the Art Institute’s leadership team meets to determine next steps. The museum, founded in 1879, operates with an annual budget of approximately $120 million. It also employs about 600 full-time staff members. No criminal charges against Rondeau have been reported in connection with the incident. The museum has not specified when their investigation might conclude or what potential consequences Rondeau might face depending on the findings.