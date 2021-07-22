Aristo Kat: Inside The Black-Owned Luxury Jamaican Charter Company

Jamaica’s top private yacht charter, Aristo Kat, is Black and family-owned.

While most catamaran cruises offer an experience with a large group of people that you may not know, the co-owners of the premium yacht charter are offering guests something different with an intimate experience.

Courtesy of AristoKat Tours

“In Jamaica, we noticed there was a huge void in the market,” Shari Munroe, Director for Aristo Kat, tells Travel Noire. “We noticed when looking at travel trends, customers wanted a private experience option rather than that traditional catamaran feels with a large group of random people.”

Photo Credit: AristoKat Tours

Aristo Kat Tours is solely private, so when you book the cruise, it’s for you and your party only. The largest boat holds up to 40 but you can book a yacht catering to fewer people.

“We’re all about the experience. All of our cruises come with a professional cruise so, when you arrive at the yacht club where cruises leave, we greet you, walk you through, and take you down to the boats. It’s an end-to-end service where we’re catering to your needs.”

Photo Credit: AristoKat Tours

What’s also unique about the company is a DJ and bar option that comes with every cruise to tailor to your crew.

“We offer our experience luxury style, so we do finger foods such as wings and shrimp, and we can cater to different culinary needs. On one of our boats, we offer a signature chef experience, so the chef that comes on board will grill lobster or make sushi, for example, right there in front of you.”

Reservations are filling up quickly for one of the few Black-owned luxury charters in Montego Bay, Jamaica. For more information on how to secure a reservation for sailing, visit the company website here.