Montego Air Flight 828: What Really Inspired The Mystery Flight On Manifest
NBC’s supernatural drama ‘Manifest’ has some people on social media rethinking travel plans to Montego Bay, Jamaica. At least until they find out what happened to Montego Air Flight 828: the plane that suddenly vanished.
If you haven’t watched it yet, here comes the spoilers, so you might want to bookmark this article for later.
But for the rest of us biting our nails, we’re trying to put the pieces together of what really happened when those passengers onboard experienced a brief stint of turbulence. They only a few hours passed, only to find out once they landed, that were missing and presumed dead for five years.
There are so many questions, including did they time travel? Is this a dream? Are the passengers really dead and living in an alt universe? What will the pilot at the end of season 3 find out on his journey? And one of the biggest questions…is Manifest based on a true story?
Here’s what we found.
1. What Happened To The Passengers On Flight 828 In Manifest?
Montego Air Flight 828 left Montego Bay, Jamaica to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on April 7, 2013. The plane experienced some turbulence, causing the plane to change course and landing at Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, New York instead.
Here’s where things get weird. The plane landed on Nov. 4, 2018 – more than five years since the plane’s departure.
2. So, Is Manifest Based On A True Story?
The short answer is kind of.
When Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 mysteriously disappeared in March 2014, that’s when producers took an interest in his pitch.
3. What Ever Happened To MAF 370?
Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 was a scheduled international passenger flight operated by Malaysia Airlines that disappeared on March 8, 2014. The plane disappeared while flying from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to its planned destination, Beijing Capital International Airport.
What happened to the passengers of Malaysian Flight 370, unfortunately, remains a mystery. Malaysian investigators released a 1,500-page report in 2018, stating that they were not able to conclusively determine what exactly happened to the plane, where it is, or why it disappeared, according to The Guardian.
4. Will We Ever Find Out What Happened To Flight 828?
That remains up in the air right now. NBC abruptly canceled the show after three seasons in June 2021.
Rake told show loyalists that he’s working to find the show a new home.
According to Bustle, the Manifest team is reportedly eyeing a two-hour film to wrap things up.
My dear Manifesters,
I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest
