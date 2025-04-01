April may bring spring showers, but it’s also shoulder season, so there will be cheaper flights and fewer crowds before summer travel.

It’s a great time to alleviate the pain points locals feel in popular cities during the summer while allowing you to experience a destination like a local. Nature begins to bloom in April, allowing you to explore the beauty of parks and iconic landmarks for free.

Take advantage of the warmer temperatures, increased daylight, and cheaper prices to make the most of destinations this April.

San Juan, Puerto Rico For Less Than $200 Round Trip

San Juan, Puerto Rico, is the gift that keeps on giving. If you have been keeping up with our monthly flight deals, then you know it is a reoccurring destination on our list, allowing travelers to experience the Caribbean for an affordable price.

In April, be sure to head to San Juan with an appetite. The annual Saborea Puerto Rico Food Festival takes place in April, showcasing the island’s diverse food scene and flavors in the Caribbean. It’s also filled with live music and entertainment, making it the perfect stop for families and solo travelers.

This April’s cheapest flights to San Juan depart from New York City, Houston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, Tampa, Orlando, Detroit, New Orleans, and Chicago. Book round-trip flights for less than $200 on Skyscanner. People leaving Baltimore have the cheapest option. Use April 17 through April 24 as your dates in Google Flights for a round-trip ticket for less than $120.

Cartagena, Colombia For Less Than $300 Round Trip

The best time to visit Cartagena is from December to April, which means this deal comes just in time. Located on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, Cartagena is a colorful city that gets its vibrancy from the culture, cuisine, and, of course, the sun.

The weather is relatively dry and sunny with low rainfall, the perfect welcome to Spring. Make the most of the season and weather by wandering through the Walled City. It’s the charming, UNESCO-listed Old Town, where you can explore the iconic colonial architecture. Next, head to Castillo San Felipe de Barajas for panoramic city views of the historic 1600s fortress.

One of the best ways to explore Cartagena is by indulging in local cuisine through a street food tour. This is a fantastic way to get insights and explore an underground culinary scene that you won’t see on social media.

Skyscanner offers round-trip flights this April for less than $300. This deal is available to people leaving from Orlando, Chicago, Tampa, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Detroit, New York City, and Boston. Round-trip flights from Fort Lauderdale are the cheapest. In Google Flights, use April 10 through April 17 as your travel dates for a round-trip ticket for less than $240.

Panama City, Panama For Less than $450

Panama City has you covered if you’re ready for the heat this April. April is the hottest month of the year when temperatures exceed 90 °F. If we’re being honest, there’s not a bad time to visit Panama City. It has everything Black travelers could want in a Caribbean vacation: beautiful beaches, a chance to delight in Afro-Caribbean cuisine, and a welcoming culture.

In Panama City, don’t miss several exciting festivals happening in April. Moon Fest Panama will transport you to a world of Asian flavors, colors, and traditions, while the Azuero International Fair pays tribute to Panama’s rich culture.

On Skyscanner, round-trip flights from Miami, Los Angeles, New York City, Fort Lauderdale, and Dallas are less than $450. Tampa is the cheapest option. Google Flights offers several options, so feel free to play around with the dates. For a round-trip ticket for less than $260, use April 9 through April 16 as your travel dates.

Lima, Peru For Less than $500

Some travelers come alive in destinations that offer something other than droves of people. If you’re seeking a less crowded location to visit this April, then Lima, Peru, is the answer. Admittedly, it marks the end of the rainy season, so there are fewer people roaming the city.

Use this time to enjoy outdoor activities, such as walking around the coastal city. Lima is filled with street art, local shops, and cafes. A fun neighborhood to explore is Barranco. The bohemian neighborhood is where Puente de los Suspiros (Bridge of Sighs) is located, and it is great for taking pictures. Other places worth visiting are the Afro Peruvian Museum, the UNESCO-listed Plaza Mayor, and the Larco Museum.

On Skyscanner, round-trip flights from Chicago, Miami, New York City, Fort Lauderdale, Austin, and Tampa will be available for less than $400 this April. Flights from Washington, D.C., are the cheapest. In Google Flights, use April 24 through April 30 as your travel dates for a round-trip ticket for $480.

Madrid, Spain For Less Than $600

As the summer approaches, Madrid joins a handful of other European cities that welcomes an overwhelming number of visitors to the point it can be hard to enjoy. April offers two benefits for Madrid: cheaper prices compared to the summer and fewer crowds. Along with May, September, and October, April is among the best times to visit Madrid.

What’s terrific about April is that it’s a great time to see the city come to life as the roses and almond blossoms begin to bloom. Madrid has some of the best parks and green spaces in the world, and most are free to visit. On your list should be Manzanares River Park and San Isidro. Other exciting landmarks include El Retire Park, Museo Nacional del Prado, Plaza Mayor, and Temple of Debod.

Close to the city of Madrid is Feria de Abril — the popular festival with vibrant music and dancing.

This April, find round trip flights on Skyscanner from Boston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Orlando, or Los Angeles for less than $600. Flights from New York City are the cheapest option. Use April 29 through May 6 as your travel dates in Google Flights for less than $520.

Our editors love finding you the best products and offers! If you purchase something by clicking on one of the affiliate links on our website, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you.