April travel in the US promises milder temperatures, blooming landscapes, and seasonal events for the states. This is Spring Break for many, when families and college students travel to beaches, cities, and theme parks for vacation. This off-shoulder season promises lower prices and fewer crowds, so whether you’re looking for somewhere to hike, a scenic mountain escape, or a city break lush with spring festivals (ala cherry blossoms), April provides a unique opportunity to explore. We’ve compiled a list of the best places to visit in April in the US. Here are some of our top Spring getaways, with recommendations on what to see, where to eat, and where to stay.

Washington, D.C. – Best for Cherry Blossoms and History

Washington, D.C. is famous for its National Cherry Blossom Festival, which takes place from late March to mid-April. The Tidal Basin blooms in pink and white blossoms, making for many Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. Included are a plethora of cultural events, parades, and fireworks, making it a major draw.

The mild spring weather is ideal for exploring D.C.’s outdoor attractions like the National Mall, memorials, and monuments without the summer heat. Consider the Smithsonian Museums, the Lincoln Memorial, and the U.S. Capitol minus the summer crowds, free of charge. The city also hosts springtime events, outdoor markets, and garden tours, adding to its appeal.

Where to Eat:

Founding Farmers – A must-visit for farm-to-table American cuisine.

Old Ebbitt Grill – A historic oyster bar and seafood restaurant near the White House.

Where to Stay:

The Hay-Adams – A luxurious hotel with stunning views of the White House.

Asheville, North Carolina – Best for Spring Flowers and Mountain Views

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville bursts spring colors in April as wildflowers and waterfalls, blooming and flowing at their fullest, making it one of the best places to visit in April in the US. The weather caters to hiking the Blue Ridge Parkway. The Biltmore Estate (America’s largest privately owned home) stuns this time of year with its gardens bursting with tulips, azaleas, and other flowers during the Biltmore Blooms Festival. Downtown is a great destination for foodies and culture lovers, add in live music and fewer crowds for the art scene which caters to almost any traveler’s propensity.

Where to Eat:

Cúrate – A top-rated Spanish tapas restaurant in downtown Asheville.

Sunny Point Café – A cozy spot famous for its Southern-style brunch.

Where to Stay:

The Omni Grove Park Inn – A historic hotel with stunning mountain views.

New Orleans, Louisiana – Best for Festivals and Food

New Orleans in April means mild temperatures and lively festivals—French Quarter Festival and Jazz Fest. With temperatures usually in the 70s and 80s°F and low humidity compared to summer, the off-shoulder season is the time to explore the French Quarter, Garden District, and scenic Mississippi Riverfront without the intense heat. There’s live jazz on Frenchmen Street. Beyond festivals, outdoor dining, riverboat cruises, and swamp tours are at their brightest in April, making it one of the most exciting months to visit the city.

Where to Eat:

Café du Monde – No trip is complete without trying their famous beignets.

Commander’s Palace – A legendary spot for Creole cuisine.

Where to Stay:

Hotel Monteleone – A charming historic hotel in the French Quarter.

Sedona, Arizona – Best for Red Rock Hiking and Outdoor Adventures

April offers comfortable temperatures (60s-70s°F), for an enjoyable time hiking in Red Rock Country. Trails like Cathedral Rock and Devil’s Bridge are on the table for consideration. Desert flowers bloom a touch of color to the landscape. With clear skies, warm days, and cool nights, all outdoor adventure opportunities abound. Also to be considered, hot air balloon rides and vortex visits should be on many travelers’ hit list.

Where to Eat:

Elote Café – Famous for its Mexican-inspired dishes and margaritas.

Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill – Great for dinner with a view of the red rocks.

Where to Stay:

Enchantment Resort – A luxury resort surrounded by red rock formations.

Charleston, South Carolina – Best for Southern Charm and Spring Gardens

Charleston is in full bloom in April, with azaleas, wisteria, and magnolias decorating the city. Temperatures ranging from the 60s to 70s°F mean warm, pleasant days and cool evenings—for travelers looking to explore the city’s historic streets, beaches, and waterfront. Stroll along Rainbow Row, visit Magnolia Plantation, or take a carriage ride through the historic district. April brings some of Charleston’s biggest events, including the Charleston Wine + Food Festival, Cooper River Bridge Run, and the Flowertown Festival.

Where to Eat:

Husk – Known for its innovative take on Southern cuisine.

Leon’s Oyster Shop – A casual spot for fresh seafood and fried chicken.

Where to Stay:

The Spectator Hotel – A boutique hotel in the heart of downtown.

San Diego, California – Best for Beaches and Perfect Weather

San Diego offers warm, sunny weather (70s°F) in April without the summer crowds, making it easier to enjoy popular attractions like Balboa Park for museums and lush gardens, the San Diego Zoo, La Jolla Cove where you might be lucky enough to spot wild sea lions, and Gaslamp Quarter for the nightlife. Spring is prime gray whale migration season, and visitors can take whale-watching tours for a chance to witness these magnificent creatures off the coast.

Where to Eat:

George’s at the Cove – Enjoy oceanfront dining with fresh seafood.

The Crack Shack – A top-rated casual spot for fried chicken sandwiches.

Where to Stay:

Hotel del Coronado – A historic beachfront resort on Coronado Island.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park – Best for Wildlife and Scenic Drives

Like many of our chosen destinations, April is wildflower season in the Smokies, with over 1,500 flowering plant species blooming throughout the park. Plan a picnic, enjoy the scenery, camp where permitted or enjoy a photo op in front of thousands of beautiful blooms in a breathtaking view. The mild and pleasant weather makes hiking trails such as Clingmans Dome or Cades Cove comfortable. Visitors have a chance at spotting black bears and deer – make sure you follow guides by park officials on how to stay safe and respectful around the wildlife.

Where to Eat:

The Applewood Farmhouse – A must-visit for classic Southern comfort food.

Smoky Mountain Brewery – A great spot for local craft beer and burgers.

Where to Stay:

The Lodge at Buckberry Creek – A rustic yet luxurious retreat in the mountains.

Where to Travel in April in the US for Any Travel Style

April is a fantastic month to travel across the United States, with mild temperatures, blooming landscapes, and seasonal events. Whether you prefer hiking in the mountains or historic cities, there’s a destination for most travelers. Consider your individual proclivities and figure out which direction you want to go.

Now is the time to start planning your spring adventure! Which of these best places to visit in April in the US is at the top of your list?

People Also Ask

Where in the USA is it warm in April?

Some top picks are Texas, Florida, and California.

Is April a good time to visit the USA?

Like many reasons for travelling, this question depends on an individual’s propensity. Fewer crowds and pleasant temperatures do make Spring (April-May) and Fall (September-October) ideal for many.

What is the cheapest place to visit in April in the USA?

For cheap places to visit in April, many choose Savannah, Georgia. Other affordable options include Asheville, North Carolina, and San Antonio, Texas.