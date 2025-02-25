On February 23, 2025, an American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Rome, Italy, following a bomb threat.

American Airlines Flight 292, carrying 199 passengers and 15 crew members, departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport, bound for Indira Gandhi International Airport. Approximately three hours before its scheduled arrival in New Delhi, the flight’s captain announced a change in the “security status,” necessitating a diversion to Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci International Airport, also known as Fiumicino Airport.

The diversion was prompted by what American Airlines later described as a “suspected bomb threat.” This information was reportedly communicated to the airline via email, though the company did not publicly confirm the specifics of the threat. In response to the potential security risk, Italian authorities dispatched fighter jets to escort the aircraft as it approached Rome.

Passengers on board the flight reported a mix of calm and growing anxiety as the situation unfolded. The Associated Press reported that Jonathan Bacon, a 22-year-old passenger from Dayton, Ohio, noticed the abrupt change in the flight’s path on the seatback tracker. Bacon observed the plane’s sharp turn away from New Delhi and its route back toward Rome.

American Airlines Flight Diverts To Rome

As Flight 292 touched down in Rome, a scene of heightened security unfolded on the tarmac. Fire trucks were positioned near the aircraft, and law enforcement personnel were on standby to conduct thorough security checks.

All 214 individuals on board were subjected to rigorous screening procedures, including their personal belongings, as well as the aircraft itself. The security threat was officially lifted shortly after 9:00 p.m. local time, following extensive checks by Italian authorities.

However, the ordeal was far from over for the passengers and crew. Upon landing, passengers were swiftly transferred to buses and taken to the terminal for additional security screenings. The process was described as time-consuming and “slightly heightened” compared to normal arrival procedures. Those cleared to enter Europe were accommodated in nearby hotels, while others were directed to designated airport lounges.

American Airlines later stated to USA Today that the threat was determined to be “non-credible.” However, protocol required a thorough inspection before the flight could continue to its final destination in New Delhi. Due to mandatory crew rest requirements, the flight remained in Rome overnight.

According to FlightAware data, Flight 292 was rescheduled to depart from Rome at 11 a.m. Central European Time on Monday (5 a.m. EST) and was expected to arrive in New Delhi early Tuesday at 3:42 a.m. (IST) (5:12 p.m. EST).