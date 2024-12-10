The return of Amazon’s $25 flight deal changes how young adults travel for the holidays.

In response to a rising worry among the younger generation regarding the financial strain of traveling during the holiday season, this initiative, launched in collaboration with StudentUniverse, seeks to make vacation travel more accessible and affordable for individuals aged 18 – 24.

What You Need To Know About Amazon’s Flight Deal

Amazon is making available 5,000 flight tickets priced at just $25 each. These tickets can be used for travel within the 50 United States and the District of Columbia. The deal is exclusively available to Amazon for Young Adults members, a discounted membership program for individuals aged 18 – 24.

Notably, student status is not required — any young adult within the age range can take advantage of this offer. The promotion kicked off on December 9, 2024, at 1 p.m. EST and runs through December 14, 2024, at 2 a.m EST. However, with only 1,000 tickets available daily, the supply will likely be exhausted quickly. Interested travelers should act fast to secure their discounted flights.

How To Claim Your $25 Flight

To take advantage of this offer, eligible individuals need to follow these steps:

Enroll in Amazon for Young Adults (formerly Amazon Prime Student) Create a free StudentUniverse account at studentuniverse.com Visit amazon.com/25flights starting at 1 p.m. EST on December 9 to book a ticket

Flights booked through this promotion must be for travel between December 9, 2024, and January 14, 2025. This window provides flexibility for both holiday travel and post-New Year trips. It’s important to note that the $25 ticket covers only the airfare. The deal does not include additional costs such as baggage fees, travel insurance, and other amenities.

While the deal is exceptionally attractive, there are some limitations to consider. The tickets are only eligible for basic economy and main cabin seats. Premium, business, and first-class seats are not available under this promotion. Additionally, if a booked flight needs to be canceled, a $75 cancellation fee will apply.