Senegalese authorities have officially abandoned Akon’s ambitious $6 billion smart city project. The government has reclaimed most of the land that was allocated for the proposed futuristic “Wakanda” city. Instead, officials have approved a scaled-down $1.2 billion resort development.

As reported by Bloomberg, the new plan replaces the Grammy-nominated singer’s vision of a high-tech, cryptocurrency-powered city on the Atlantic coast of Senegal. Serigne Mamadou Mboup, head of Sapco-Senegal, the agency overseeing coastal tourism development, confirmed to L’Agence de presse sénégalaise that Akon’s original proposal “is no longer on the agenda.”

From Mega City To Modest Resort

The shift follows Akon’s reported failure to meet critical payment deadlines. The country, currently facing a debt crisis, has opted for a more realistic and deliverable tourism project. The decision comes amid increased financial oversight following a state audit under former President Macky Sall. Akon first announced plans for Akon City in 2020. The project promised a futuristic, solar-powered city powered by Akoin, his cryptocurrency.

Senegal granted the hitmaker 136 acres of land to develop a 10-year plan to turn the rural village of Mbodiène into a modern urban center. The vision included a hospital, university, entertainment district, and high-rise buildings inspired by Marvel’s Black Panther’s fictional Wakanda. Renderings showed sleek, curved architecture and glass towers. However, despite a splashy launch and a stone-laying ceremony, construction never truly began.

Last year, Sapco gave Akon a two-week ultimatum to start building or risk losing the land. So far, only a youth center, basketball court, and an information center have materialized. These fall far short of the original plans. The Senegalese government will now proceed with a privately funded $1.2 billion development project. The new resort project features hotels, residential apartments, a marina, and a seaside promenade, aligning more closely with traditional tourism infrastructure.

Akon’s Continued Involvement In New Project

Though the original megacity is off the table, Akon hasn’t been entirely sidelined. He retains about 19 acres within the new 500-hectare Sapco-led resort zone. Mboup said Akon is now pursuing a “realistic project” that Sapco will support. While it’s a far cry from the Wakanda-inspired city he once promised, the singer may still play a role in shaping Senegal’s coastal development.