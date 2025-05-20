The world’s first mass-produced flying car is preparing to hit the market in 2026. The development comes from the innovative Slovakia-based air mobility developer Klein Vision.

According to E! News, the futuristic “AirCar” price tag will range from $800,000 to $1 million per vehicle. In a May 8 press release, Klein Vision detailed the unveiling of the AirCar production prototype. In Beverly Hills, the April 25 annual Living Legends of Aviation Gala Dinner showcased the flying car. John Travolta, Morgan Freeman, and Prince Harry were in attendance.

Klein Vision says the AirCar has been tested in the sky and the result of “generations of flying car innovation.” In addition to having a Certificate of Airworthiness, the company claims its groundbreaking vehicle has “successfully completed over 170 flight hours and more than 500 takeoffs and landings.”

What Else Is To Know About AirCar?

Klein Vision’s co-founder Stefan Klein designed the AirCar, a flying feat of aerodynamics. The two-seater vehicle has a 280-horsepower engine. The press release noted that the Jetsons-style mode of transportation switches “from car to aircraft in less than two minutes.”

The 2025 Living Legends of Aviation Gala Dinner awarded Klein the evening’s Special Recognition Award for Engineering Excellence.

In the press release, AirCar co-founder Anton Zajac said the vehicle is “a fusion of certified aviation engineering and advanced automotive design.” He described it as “a true dual-mode vehicle that meets rigorous standards in both air and ground performance.”

“With global air mobility projected to reach $162 billion by 2034 and growing at over 50% CAGR, we believe the production prototype we are unveiling this year positions Klein Vision at the forefront of this transformation. Stefan Klein’s recent recognition at the Living Legends of Aviation Gala affirms the technological and visionary leadership behind our work. We’re not just witnessing the future of transportation — we’re engineering it,” Zajac continued.

“The AirCar 2, the ultimate pre-production model, is set for its maiden flight at the end of summer [2025],” said Klein Vision in a YouTube video. “With a 300 HP engine, fully composite structure, 150-knot cruise speed, and a 600 nautical mile range, it represents the pinnacle of 30 years of development.”

See the AirCar in flight below.